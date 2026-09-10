Thursday, September 10, 2026 | 03:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / India backs safe, sustainable space domain based on int'l law: PM Modi

India backs safe, sustainable space domain based on int'l law: PM Modi

Addressing the International Space Summit, PM Modi called for global cooperation in building a safe space domain and urged France and other nations to partner in India's next-gen space research

Modi, Narendra Modi

The prime minister said India's approach is rooted in 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' -- "One Earth, One Family, One Future" and this spirit must travel beyond the planet (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2026 | 3:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that India supports a safe and sustainable space domain anchored in international law, underlining that the promise of space is infinite and our responsibility is collective.

Virtually addressing the International Space Summit being held in Paris, Modi also asked France and other nations to be "co-traveller" in India's next generation space research.

"We support a safe and sustainable space domain anchored in international law. Scientific data must serve a common goal with openness and integrity. India's space journey reflects this philosophy," he said.

The prime minister said India's approach is rooted in 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' -- "One Earth, One Family, One Future" and this spirit must travel beyond the planet.

 

Modi said that for centuries, space has inspired people's imagination and now it saves lives on earth. "The promise of space is infinite. Our responsibility is collective," he said.

Modi said the Indian Space Research Organisation's technology and partnerships not only serve India but the wider world.

"Behind this global trust is the dedication and hard work of generations of Indian scientists, engineers and technicians. Working day and night, they have built ISRO's reputation," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Surya Kant

CJP protest: SC seeks govt report on minor girl's harassment allegation

A man walks in front of a hoarding featuring India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi displayed ahead of the upcoming BRICS Summit in New Delhi

Brics summit: 15,000 Delhi Police personnel to be deployed for security

gavel

Punjab HC strikes down Income Tax Act's Section 147A as unconstitutional

New Delhi: Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials inspect student paying guest (PG) accommodations in the Satya Niketan area following the collapse of a multi-storey building | PTI Image

MCD intensifies demolition drive across Delhi after Satya Niketan collapse

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Gadkari to skip Mumbai-Goa highway opening, says 'ashamed' of project delay

Topics : Narendra Modi Narendra Modi speech space space technology

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchTop 10 Chatgpt 80s Look PromptSchool Holiday TomorrowShakti Pumps share priceGold Silver PriceiPhone 18 Pro series debutsBrics Summit 2026 RoutesDelhi Building Collapse Updates

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2026 | 3:54 PM IST