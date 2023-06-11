close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India-Bangladesh biannual border talks set to begin in New Delhi today

India and Bangladesh will hold biannual talks between their border guarding forces here beginning Sunday during which the two sides are expected to discuss a host of issues

Press Trust of India New Delhi
India and Bangladesh

India and Bangladesh

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2023 | 8:52 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India and Bangladesh will hold biannual talks between their border guarding forces here beginning Sunday during which the two sides are expected to discuss a host of issues related to combating cross-frontier crimes and measures to create better synergy.

A 15-member delegation of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), led by its director general (DG) Major General AKM Nazmul Hasan, landed in Delhi on Saturday. Border Security Force (BSF) DG Sujoy Lal Thaosen and senior officers of the force welcomed them at the airport, officials said.

The four-day talks will conclude on June 14 at a BSF camp in southwest Delhi's Chhawla area.

"The conference is being organised to discuss the border-related issues and for better coordination between both border guarding forces."

"Discussions will be held on how to jointly curb the various trans-border crimes and timely sharing of information between both the border guarding forces," a BSF spokesperson said in a statement.

Further, there will be deliberations on developmental and infrastructural works, joint efforts for effective implementation of Co-ordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP) and Confidence Building Measures (CBMs), the spokesperson said.

This will be the 53rd edition of the talks and the last such meeting was held in July last year when the BSF delegation travelled to Dhaka.

Also Read

Bangladeshi villagers attack BSF jawans, snatch weapons; two injured

India-Bangladesh border haats will reopen soon: Dhaka Commerce Minister

India, Bangladesh share ties; can't undermine bilateral relations: Shah

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone along Pulmoran border post in Punjab

'India, Bangladesh play significant role in ensuring security of region'

High-level teams visit Dudhwa Tiger Reserve to probe tiger deaths

Biparjoy to intensify into extremely severe cyclonic storm soon: IMD

Ensure drivers of DTC bus drive properly: Delhi Court to transport ministry

Indian sailors who were detained in Nigeria return home after 9 months

Indian-American LGBTQ members urge PM Modi to support equal rights in India

The BSF guards the 4,096-km-long international border with Bangladesh on India's eastern flank.

These talks were held annually between 1975 and 1992 but they were made biannual in 1993 with either side alternately travelling to the national capitals of New Delhi and Dhaka.

A senior BSF officer had earlier told PTI that the relations between the two countries and their border forces are very good and the conference is expected to enhance these ties.

A 'joint record of discussions' will be signed by the two sides at the end of the conference.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : New Delhi Bangladesh

First Published: Jun 11 2023 | 8:52 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Internationally-acclaimed Sulabh sanitation project to be taken to S Africa

Firemen spray water on flames erupting from a building at South Africa's Parliament in Cape Town Sunday Jan. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)
3 min read

China's state-run banks reduce interest rates on deposits: Report

China Flag
3 min read

Thought it was clean: Cameron Green on taking Shubman Gill's catch

Shubman Gill hits a century in the fourth Test against Australia. Photo: BCCI
3 min read

Most Popular

Devas CEO Ramachandran Vishwanathan declared fugitive economic offender

Devas CEO Ramachandran Vishwanathan
2 min read

Navy conducts mega operation involving 2 aircraft carriers, 35 combat jets

Indian Navy
2 min read

LIVE: Cyclone Biparjoy may intensify into extremely severe storm in 12 hrs

Cyclone Biparjoy
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon