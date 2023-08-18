Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.31%)
64948.66 -202.36
Nifty (-0.28%)
19310.15 -55.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
37815.40 -80.10
Nifty Smallcap (-0.54%)
5312.40 -28.95
Nifty Bank (-0.09%)
43851.05 -40.30
Heatmap

India braces for more rain after floods, lightning kill 2,000: Report

Rains have affected about 500,000 hectares of crops and damaged almost 90,000 houses since the start of the monsoon in early June, according to data compiled by the home ministry

Heavy Rainfall

Photo: ANI Twitter

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2023 | 3:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Atul Prakash

Some regions of India are bracing for more torrential rain, raising the risk of further causalities after natural calamities such as floods and lightning killed 2,000 people during the current monsoon season.
 
Rains have affected about 500,000 hectares (1.24 million acres) of crops and damaged almost 90,000 houses since the start of the monsoon in early June, according to data compiled by the home ministry. Around 60,000 animals have also died, the figures show.

Chart


The June-September monsoon that irrigates about half of the country’s farm land is vital for India’s food production and economic growth, but also causes widespread damage and destruction. The weather office says that climate change is making the annual weather pattern more volatile, increasing the chance of both flooding and droughts. 

Extreme weather hit India’s wheat crop last year and is threatening sugar output in 2023-24, prompting the government to take several measures to soften soaring food prices. The administration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is gearing up for elections in early 2024, has curbed exports of wheat, rice and sugar, and is selling grains from state reserves. 

Further precipitation could also impact standing rice crops, which will be harvested in October. Several states, including Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh, are set to be lashed by heavy rains in the coming days, according to the India Meteorological Department. This risk of flash floods in some areas has also increased, it said on Friday.  

The northern state of Himachal Pradesh in the Himalayas is bearing the brunt of extreme weather, with the death toll rising to more than 330 since the start of the monsoon. Some 500 people, who were stranded when a dam opened its gates on Monday night to avoid damage to its structure, were rescued by air force helicopters and other teams working in the area, according to the federal home ministry. 

Also Read

Should you subscribe to IKIO Lighting IPO? Here's what brokerages suggest

Hollywood actors set to join writers' strike for a pay hike amid AI threat

Blinkit shuts some Gurugram dark stores for good as delivery workers strike

4 dead in lightning incidents as Rajasthan receives first Monsoon rains

IMD disagrees with Skymet, says India will have a normal monsoon this year

Every Indian would be proud to see first 3D printed post office: PM Modi

With focus on infra, India becoming global investment destination: Minister

Restoration of peace and normalcy of paramount importance in Manipur: CM

'Everyone entitled to speak freely': Manipur CM on Kuki MLAs letter to PM

Delhi mayor flags off Terminator Train to check spread of mosquito breeding


The Indian Army and the National Disaster Response Force rescued about 300 people on Thursday from some flood-hit villages of Punjab, a state in northern India, the Press Trust of India reported. Parts of mega cities Delhi and Mumbai, where millions of people live, were also flooded last month due to heavy rains for several days.   

Topics : Indian monsoon Rainfall Lightning strike

First Published: Aug 18 2023 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesGold-Silver PriceRBI New Guidelines for LoansStock to Watch TodayTop Headlines TodayAdani Power Share PriceAP Dhillon Web SeriesNational Couples Day 2023Uniform Civil Code

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: ReportNCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Elections 2023: BJP's MP seeks 5-6 rallies by PM Modi ahead of state pollsMP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in UkraineCentre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS SecuritiesLaptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon