Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

India reports 841 new Covid-19 infections, active caseload at 4,309

India has logged 841 new cases of COVID-19, the highest in 227 days, while the number of active cases of the infection have been recorded at 4,309, the health ministry said on Sunday.

covid, coronavirus, covid-19

India had recorded 865 new days on May 19 | Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2023 | 10:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India has logged 841 new cases of Covid-19, the highest in 227 days, while the number of active cases of the infection have been recorded at 4,309, the health ministry said on Sunday.
Three new fatalities due to Covid-- one each from Kerala, Karnataka and Bihar -- have been reported in a span of 24 hours, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
India had recorded 865 new days on May 19.
The number of daily cases had dropped to double-digits till December 5, but cases have again gone up after emergence of a new variant and cold weather conditions.
The daily numbers were in lakhs at the peak of the pandemic, which began in early 2020 and has seen more than 45 million people getting infected and over 530,000 deaths in about four years since then across the country.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease stands at over 44 million with a national recovery rate of 98.81 per cent, according to the ministry's website.
According to the website, 2.2 billion doses of Covid vaccines have so far been administered in the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

21 new cases of Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1 found in 3 states: NITI Aayog

Serum Institute of India to apply for licence of JN.1 Covid variant vaccine

JN.1 Covid variant: States issue advisories, Mandaviya holds review meet

Here's the list of India's medal winners in Asian Games 2023 till Sept 27

JN.1 outbreak: As new cases rise, 10 things you must know about new variant

Raids, cash hauls, political turmoil jeopardise Jharkhand's journey in 2023

Three groups join for talks with Centre to Naga Political Issue's solution

Cold weather conditions prevail in Delhi; mercury to plunge further: IMD

Latest LIVE: AAP's National Executive meeting to be held virtually today

Blast near Israel embassy: Police register FIR, 6 suspects questioned

Topics : Coronavirus Death toll Coronavirus Vaccine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2023 | 10:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Coffee-Tata Consumer MergerIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Yash Raj Films RevenueBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon