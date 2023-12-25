Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

'India can never forget Atalji,' says former Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur

Speaking on the occasion, Thakur noted Atal Bihari Vajpayee's special bond with Himachal Pradesh and referred to achievements during his leadership

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister , Jai Ram Thakur

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister , Jai Ram Thakur

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2023 | 2:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders in Himachal Pradesh paid their tribute on the 99th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Monday, with former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur stating that the country can never forget him.
The Bharatiya Janata Party is organising several events across the country to mark the birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, which is observed as Good Governance Day.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Jai Ram Thakur and other leaders paid tribute to the former PM at a programme at the Ridge in Shimla.
Speaking on the occasion, Thakur noted Atal Bihari Vajpayee's special bond with Himachal Pradesh and referred to achievements during his leadership.
Thakur also talked about the poems written by Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
"The country can never forget Atalji, he laid a network of roads which connected helped connect rural areas of Himachal. Atal Tunnel is among his contributions to the state," he said.
"He was the leader who contributed to India's nuclear strength. He led the Kargil war and defeated Pakistan," Thakur added.
The purpose of Good Governance Day is to increase public access to various government programmes and services.
Atal Bihari Vajpayee was born on December 25, 1924, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.
Congress leader and Shimla Mayor Surendra Chauhan also paid tributes to the late leader.

Also Read

Gaurav Gogoi, TR Baalu invoke Atal Bihari Vajpayee to target PM Modi

Rajasthan CM makes surprise visit to Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh hospital

PM Modi raises 'Jai Vigyan Jai Anusandhan' slogan outside airport in B'luru

Thousands of crore invested in Indore's vicinity during our govt: PM Modi

People of MP to vote out those who formed govt through back door: Congress

Dense fog disrupts flight operations at Delhi and Hyderabad airports

K'taka Minister sparks controversy with 'farmers wish for droughts' remark

Traffic likely to be hit in Delhi in view of Christmas celebrations

Can't meet, out of Delhi: INC chief Kharge's reply to VP Dhankhar's invite

Thousands of crore invested in Indore's vicinity during our govt: PM Modi

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : vajpayee birthday Jai Ram Thakur Bharatiya Janata Party

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 25 2023 | 2:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesPaytm LayoffsLatest News LiveMerry Christmas 2023 WishesJN.1 Covid Variant outbreakGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Air QualitySerum Institute of India | JN.1 Covid Variant VaccineCovid-19 Case UpdatesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon