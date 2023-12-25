Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

K'taka Minister sparks controversy with 'farmers wish for droughts' remark

Patil had in September stoked a controversy for his statement that cases of farmer suicides started rising after the compensation amount to the kin of deceased was hiked from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh

drought

Calling the Minister's statement "irresponsible", state BJP President B Y Vijayendra hit out at the Congress government in the state

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2023 | 1:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Karnataka Minister for Sugar and Agriculture Marketing Shivanand Patil's statement that farmers wish for repeated droughts in the state so that their loans get waived has caused a stir, with the opposition on Monday terming it as an 'affront' to the farming community and seeking his removal from the Ministry.
Coming down heavily on the Congress government over the remark, the BJP has urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to take his resignation.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Patil had in September stoked a controversy for his statement that cases of farmer suicides started rising after the compensation amount to the kin of the deceased was hiked from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.
Speaking at an event in Belagavi on Sunday, Patil said, "Krishna river water is free, current is also free. The Chief Minister also gave seeds and fertilizer. Farmers will only wish that there should be repeated droughts, because their loans will be waived. You should not wish that way -- even if you don't wish there will be drought once in three-four years."

Noting that the state was reeling under one of the worst droughts and CM Siddaramaiah has already announced waiver of interest on medium term loans, he said, "Some (CMs) had waived loans itself, I need not tell you that, whether Siddaramaiah or Kumaraswamy or Yediyurappa (as CMs) have waived farm loan in the past."

The government will come to the rescue of farmers when they are in distress, but it is difficult for any dispensation to do it always, he said adding that "with all these forethoughts if we grow, certainly we will have a great future."

Calling the Minister's statement "irresponsible", state BJP President B Y Vijayendra hit out at the Congress government in the state.
Recalling that Patil had made "arrogant" comments on farmers' suicides in the past, the saffron party leader said, "Shivanand Patil has once again insulted the farmers. I urge the Chief Minister to immediately call him and expostulate him, and if he is not able to mend himself, take his resignation."

Speaking to reporters here, Vijayendra said this attitude of Congress and its government against the farmers, who feed the country, is "unfortunate" and the BJP strongly condemns it.
Former BJP national General Secretary C T Ravi accused Patil of insulting farmers and farming culture by making such statements, and that he was not fit to continue as Minister even for a Minute.

Also Read

Kumaraswamy targets Karnataka CM, again alleges 'cash for postings' scam

Will retire from politics, if proved I have taken money: Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy claims Congress government may fall

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah set to present State Budget today at 12 noon

Cauvery row: Former CM Kumaraswamy says Congress is 'B' team of DMK

Traffic likely to be hit in Delhi in view of Christmas celebrations

Can't meet, out of Delhi: INC chief Kharge's reply to VP Dhankhar's invite

Thousands of crore invested in Indore's vicinity during our govt: PM Modi

Newsclick row: Portal's HR head moves Delhi court seeking to turn approver

Rajasthan CM makes surprise visit to Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh hospital

Demanding Patil's immediate removal, he said, "Making him continue as Minister will make Congress a party to his sins. This shows the height of intoxication of power. If the CM doesn't act, people will act... farmers are not beggars, no one can tolerate such a statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : drought in south india drought management Drought compensation Karnataka government Karnataka

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 25 2023 | 1:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesPaytm LayoffsLatest News LiveMerry Christmas 2023 WishesJN.1 Covid Variant outbreakGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Air QualitySerum Institute of India | JN.1 Covid Variant VaccineCovid-19 Case UpdatesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon