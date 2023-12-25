Sensex (    %)
                        
Traffic likely to be hit in Delhi in view of Christmas celebrations

Heavy traffic is expected near Gol Dak Khana and on Ashoka Road, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Sansad Marg, Lodhi Road, Aurobindo Marg and other stretches, officials said

People gather outside St Paul's Cathedral Church to celebrate the Christmas festival, in Kolkata.

A police official said New Delhi district has divided the duty of traffic personnel in three shifts starting from 5 pm on Sunday till the celebration ends on Monday | Representative image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2023 | 1:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Traffic is likely to be affected in several parts of Delhi on Monday in view of Christmas celebrations.
According to police, the churches and cathedrals of the national capital expecting heavy congregation of devotees include the Sacred Heart cathedral near Gol Dak Khana, St Thomas church (Mandir Marg), Free church (Sansad Marg), Cathedral church (in front of the Rashtrapati Bhawan), St Martin's church (Delhi Cantonment), St Thomas church (R K Puram) and St Mary's Knanaya church (Vasant Kunj).
Heavy traffic is expected near Gol Dak Khana and on Ashoka Road, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Sansad Marg, Lodhi Road, Aurobindo Marg and other stretches, officials said.
Traffic towards Gol Dak Khana will be diverted from the RML roundabout, Bhai Veer Singh Marg or the Kali Bari T-point, Patel Chowk on Ashoka Road and Connaught Place Outer Circle on Baba Kharak Singh Marg , police said.
A police official said New Delhi district has divided the duty of traffic personnel in three shifts starting from 5 pm on Sunday till the celebration ends on Monday.
"We are expecting that around two lakh people will visit the cathedral near Gol Dak Khana and accordingly, adequate arrangements have been made. Keeping in mind that people may also like to visit India Gate during the festival, we have made appropriate arrangements there as well," the official said.
Another police officer said an adequate number of personnel have been deployed in market areas.
"Instructions are being given to the visitors to park their vehicles at the designated places to avoid traffic jams. If anyone fails to do so, appropriate action will be taken. The personnel are also ensuring a smooth flow of traffic and informing commuters about alternative routes," the officer said.

First Published: Dec 25 2023 | 1:25 PM IST

