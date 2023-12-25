Sensex (    %)
                        
Can't meet, out of Delhi: INC chief Kharge's reply to VP Dhankhar's invite

On Sunday, Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar, had invited Mallikarjun Kharge to his residence on December 25 to discuss disruptions in Parliament

Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo: PTI)

Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo: PTI)

BS Web Team New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 25 2023 | 1:20 PM IST

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge conveyed his unavailability to meet with the vice-president and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, citing his absence from Delhi, Hindustan Times reported today. Dhankhar and Kharge have been communicating through letters over issues concerning the passage of bills, the suspension of members of Parliament (MPs), and disruption in Parliament.

Kharge wrote back after Dhankhar invited him to discuss a range of matters today. In a formal letter, the Congress chief said he is not present in the national capital and suggested a new meeting after he returns to Delhi.
On Sunday, the Rajya Sabha chairperson had invited the veteran Congress leader to his residence on December 25 to discuss disruptions in Parliament and the suspension of opposition MPs, stating that such a meeting could not happen during the Winter session despite his repeated requests. "During the entire session, despite my repeated requests, in the House and by way of written communications to secure your indulgence for interaction, the same did not fructify," he wrote.

Dhankar stated that he had to “painfully” suffer Kharge's stance to “reject” his offer for interaction in the Chamber of the House, which is “unwholesomely unprecedented” and “not in sync” with parliamentary practice.

Dhankhar said he wished that the Congress leader's assertion that "we firmly believe in fostering dialogue and discussion" was reflected in actions in the House.

On Friday, Kharge had told Dhankhar that the suspension of MPs on such a large scale would damage the fundamental principles of India's parliamentary democracy.

Dhankhar said the MPs were suspended for creating deliberate disorder in the House through sloganeering, raising placards, entering the well of the House and gesticulating towards the Chair. "Before taking the unpleasant step, all efforts and initiatives were exhausted at my end to secure order in the House, including by way of brief adjournments and seeking interactions in my Chamber," he said.

Since December 14, 143 Opposition MPs have been suspended from both Houses after seeking a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the security breach in the lower House on December 13.

(With inputs from agencies)
First Published: Dec 25 2023 | 1:20 PM IST

