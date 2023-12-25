Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Thousands of crore invested in Indore's vicinity during our govt: PM Modi

The decision will benefit more than 4,800 labourers, he said at the programme 'Mazdooron ka Hit, Mazdooron ko Samarpit'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India Indore
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2023 | 1:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said investments of thousands of crores have been made in Indore's vicinity during the BJP's "double-engine" government.
This will give rise to thousands of employment opportunities, Modi said addressing via video link a programme organised to distribute dues worth Rs 224 crore pertaining to workers of the Hukumchand Mill in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The decision will benefit more than 4,800 labourers, he said at the programme 'Mazdooron ka Hit, Mazdooron ko Samarpit'.
The PM also praised the state government for resolving this issue, which was pending for a long time, and said he was fortunate to be a part of this event.
"Four castes - poor, youth, women and farmers - are very important for me," he said.
Modi further said that getting the blessings of labourers on the occasion of the Good Governance Day, being observed on former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary, will prove to be beneficial for the "double-engine" government and the people of the state.
Workers of the Hukumchand Mill fought a long legal battle for the payment of their dues after the mill in Indore was closed in 1992, and went into liquidation.
On the initiative of the Madhya Pradesh government, the state Housing & Infrastructure Development Board and labour unions sealed an agreement and the settlement amount was deposited in the high court on December 20, officials earlier said.

Also Read

PM Modi to virtually distribute dues of Hukumchand Mill workers in Indore

PM Modi to distribute dues of Hukumchand Mill workers in Indore on Dec 25

AAP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

Gaurav Gogoi, TR Baalu invoke Atal Bihari Vajpayee to target PM Modi

Newsclick row: Portal's HR head moves Delhi court seeking to turn approver

Rajasthan CM makes surprise visit to Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh hospital

Kharge explains inability to meet RS Chairman Dhankhar via letter

Health insurance: Govt to discuss 24-hr hospitalisation rule with Irdai

Halted plane carrying Indians to take off from France on Monday for India

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Indore Investment India Prime Minister

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 25 2023 | 1:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesPaytm LayoffsLatest News LiveMerry Christmas 2023 WishesJN.1 Covid Variant outbreakGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Air QualitySerum Institute of India | JN.1 Covid Variant VaccineCovid-19 Case UpdatesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon