Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Rajasthan CM makes surprise visit to Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh hospital

Arriving unannounced, he inquired about the well-being of patients and assessed the hygiene and medical arrangements in various wards

Bhajan Lal Sharma

Photo: ANI

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2023 | 12:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma made a surprise visit to Sawai Man Singh Hospital (SMS) in Jaipur on Monday to take stock of healthcare services there.
Arriving unannounced, he inquired about the well-being of patients and assessed the hygiene and medical arrangements in various wards.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
While the Chief Minister found good medical arrangements, the Superintendent of SMS was reportedly missing.
The Deputy Superintendent was located only after the CM reached the ward.
Meanwhile, CM Bhajan Lal Sharma also paid tributes on the 99th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
"Azar...Amar...Atal! On the birth anniversary of revered Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the former and unprecedented Prime Minister of the country who proudly raised the head of Mother India on the global stage while being at the pinnacle of ideals, policies and behaviour and a guide for all of us, we pay our tribute to him." Bhajan Lal Sharma posted on X.
"Taking inspiration from his life dedicated to continuous service of Mother India and celebrating his birth anniversary as 'Good Governance Day', our double engine government is fully committed to the upliftment and welfare of the people of Veer Bhoomi Rajasthan. His selfless devotion to values, principles, duties and public service will always guide us. Was 'Atal', is 'Atal', will remain 'Atal'!" Rajasthan CM added.

Also Read

Crimes against women won't be tolerated: Rajasthan dy CM-elect Diya Kumari

Paris 2024: Shooter Rajeshwari Kumari earns India's seventh Olympic quota

BJP leader Diya Kumari criticises Congress' Rajasthan election slogan

Chess WC: Praggnanandhaa's mother gets emotional after son's historic feat

Rajasthan BJP leaders slam Priyanka Gandhi ahead of Jhunjhunu visit

Kharge explains inability to meet RS Chairman Dhankhar via letter

Health insurance: Govt to discuss 24-hr hospitalisation rule with Irdai

Halted plane carrying Indians to take off from France on Monday for India

Kerala records 128 new COVID-19 cases, one death

India records 628 fresh Covid cases in a day, active caseload at 4,054

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : rajasthan Jaipur hospitals medical

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 25 2023 | 12:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesPaytm LayoffsLatest News LiveMerry Christmas 2023 WishesJN.1 Covid Variant outbreakGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Air QualitySerum Institute of India | JN.1 Covid Variant VaccineCovid-19 Case UpdatesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon