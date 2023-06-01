close

India, China review LAC situation; discuss ways for disengagement

The 27th meeting of the WMCC was attended by the Joint Secretary (East Asia) from the External Affairs Ministry, who led the Indian delegation

IANS New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 12:08 AM IST
The working mechanism for consultation and coordination on India-China Border affairs (WMCC) on Wednesday reviewed the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector of the India-China border areas and discussed proposals for disengagement in remaining areas in a frank and open manner.

The 27th meeting of the WMCC was attended by the Joint Secretary (East Asia) from the External Affairs Ministry, who led the Indian delegation.

During the in-person meeting held in Delhi, both sides noted that restoration of peace and tranquility will create conditions for normalising bilateral relations.

In order to achieve this objective, in accordance with existing bilateral agreements and protocols, the two sides agreed to hold the next (19th) round of senior commanders meeting at an early date.

The two sides also agreed to continue discussions through military and diplomatic channels.

The Chinese delegation was led by the director general of boundary and oceanic affairs in the department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

--IANS

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 12:08 AM IST

