JUST IN
Govt to auction 27 more coal mines starting February 27
Jammu and Kashmir approves Rs 463 cr project for sustainable agriculture
Cabinet approves extension of 22nd Law Commission till August 31
Share of youth employment at 5-year high in 2022, shows EPFO data
Punjab bets on digital approvals, incentives to attract investors at summit
MDB reforms to facilitate climate financing: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
G20: IMF, World Bank to convene global debt roundtable in Bengaluru
Govt mulling fresh bid for one vacant slot in advanced cell battery PLI
MeitY invites proposals to estimate the size of India's digital economy
Navy extends its watch over Indian Ocean region: Ministry of Defence
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Govt to auction 27 more coal mines starting February 27
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Proposal of disengagement discussed in India-China border talks

The MEA said to achieve this objective in accordance with the existing bilateral agreements and protocols, both sides agreed to hold the next (18th) round of the Senior Commanders' meeting at an early

Topics
LAC | China | India China border row

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Indian army, border, LOC, LAC

The Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) was held in Beijing on Wednesday where both sides discussed the proposal of disengagement in the remaining border areas.

It was the 26th meeting of the WMCC and the first since the 14th meeting held in July 2019 to be held in person.

The Indian delegation was led by the Joint Secretary (East Asia) in the Ministry of External Affairs, while the Chinese delegation was led by the Director General of Boundary and Oceanic Affairs Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"The two sides reviewed the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the western sector of India-China border areas and discussed proposals for disengagement in the remaining areas in an open and constructive manner, which would help restore peace and tranquillity along the LAC and create conditions for restoration of normalcy in bilateral relations," said an statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The MEA said to achieve this objective in accordance with the existing bilateral agreements and protocols, both sides agreed to hold the next (18th) round of the Senior Commanders' meeting at an early date.

The two sides also agreed to continue discussions through military and diplomatic channels.

--IANS

miz/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on LAC

First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 23:28 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.