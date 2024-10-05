Business Standard
India contributes to Nepal PM Fund to support victims of floods, landslides

Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava expressed his heartfelt condolences to Nepal

Kathmandu: A flood-affected area following heavy rainfall, in Kathmandu, Nepal. (Photo: PTI)

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2024 | 11:23 AM IST

Nepal Prime Minister's Disaster Relief fund received more contributions on Saturday after the Oriental Insurance Company Ltd from India, LIC Nepal Ltd, and Nepal SBI Bank Ltd sent in more help to support the victims of floods and landslides in the country.

Sharing a post on X, the Embassy of India in Kathmandu wrote, "LIC Nepal Ltd, Nepal SBI Bank Ltd and the Oriental Insurance Company Ltd India contributed to Nepal PM Disaster Relief Fund to support victims of the recent floods and landslides in Nepal."

Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava expressed his heartfelt condolences to Nepal after the Himalayan nation was battered by heavy flooding and landslides in a massive disaster last week, and reaffirmed India's commitment to providing assistance in relief and reconstruction efforts.

 

In a gesture of solidarity, Srivastava conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message to Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and assured that 'India stands in solidarity with the people of Nepal at this difficult time.'

"I convey on our behalf and the Government of India, sincere condolences for the recent floods that have caused tremendous loss of lives and damage to the property," the ambassador said.

"As Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote in a letter to KP (Sharma) Oli, the Prime Minister of Nepal; India stands in solidarity with the people of Nepal at this difficult time, We are also ready to extend all possible assistance as required by the Government of Nepal for its relief and reconstruction efforts. We look forward, as in the past, to further cooperation in these efforts for our people," he added.

After the heavy rainfall since last week of September, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority recently issued warnings of possible heavy rainfall across various locations in Bagmati and Koshi, urging people to exercise caution while travelling.

The death toll from the rain-induced disaster, which began last Saturday, has risen to 241, with 29 still missing, according to the Armed Police Force (APF).


First Published: Oct 05 2024 | 11:23 AM IST

