Business Standard
23 MP residents stuck in Nepal landslide being brought back: CM Yadav

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday said 23 persons from the state stranded in the landslide-hit in Nepal were safe and they were being brought back.

Mohan Yadav

After receiving information about travellers from Madhya Pradesh being stranded in Nepal, the state government contacted the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu through the Centre and requested to make arrangements to evacuate everyone safely and send them to their destinations, CM Yadav said(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bhopal
Last Updated : Oct 02 2024 | 2:09 PM IST

Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Tuesday said more than 4,000 people were rescued in the rain-induced floods and landslides that have claimed 241 lives so far and wreaked havoc in the Himalayan country.

The disaster, which began on September 26, continued to cause widespread destruction in multiple provinces until September 29, leaving thousands displaced.

Incessant rain last week created havoc across Nepal.

 

After receiving information about travellers from Madhya Pradesh being stranded in Nepal, the state government contacted the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu through the Centre and requested to make arrangements to evacuate everyone safely and send them to their destinations, CM Yadav said.

"All our brothers and sisters from Madhya Pradesh stranded in the landslide area in Nepal have been evacuated safely. It is a matter of great satisfaction and joy for us that all the persons are safe," he said in a statement.

With the tireless efforts of the Government of India, all the persons are being brought from Nepal to India by buses, the CM said.

"They will soon reach their home districts - Jabalpur, Dindori and Rewa - and meet their loved ones. The Madhya Pradesh government is committed to the safety and welfare of its citizens in every situation," he said.

Yadav said the state government also expressed gratitude towards the Government of Nepal, security personnel and administrative officials for their cooperation in safe evacuation of the Madhya Pradesh citizens.


First Published: Oct 02 2024 | 2:09 PM IST

