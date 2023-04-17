close

India has seen drop in incidents of fire in last few years: Nitayanand Rai

Speaking at an event at National Fire Service College (NFSC) in Nagpur, Rai said many countries had approached India to learn about its fire safety measures and mechanisms

Press Trust of India
Photo: ANI/Twitter

Photo: ANI/Twitter

Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 6:07 PM IST
Union Minister of State for Home Nitayanand Rai on Monday said there has been a drop in incidents of fire in the country in the last few years, which has led to an increase in the pace of development.

Speaking at an event at National Fire Service College (NFSC) in Nagpur, Rai said many countries had approached India to learn about its fire safety measures and mechanisms.

The minister praised students and staff of the NFSC for their readiness and commitment to their duties, even in the face of danger.

Their work is a service to the nation, achieving the mission of 'Rashtra Pratham' through relief work in the event of natural calamities and prevention of financial losses, he said at the ceremony organised to award medals for fire service, civil security, and home guard gallantry.

Rai further said that there has been in drop in the number of fire incidents in the last country over the last few years and this is increased the pace of development.

Director General of Fire Service, Civil Security, and Directorate General of Home Guard Taj Hasan said the success of the college has also drawn attention from neighbouring countries who are interested in sending their fire officers for training at the facility, he said.

The President's Fire Service Medal 2021 and 2022 was also awarded to deserving officers and employees of the fire department during the event.

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 6:07 PM IST

