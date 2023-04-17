close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Apple chief executive Tim Cook to meet PM Narendra Modi amid expansion

The visit by Cook to open the first official company-owned outlets in Mumbai and New Delhi this week underscores Apple's growing ambitions for India

Reuters NEW DELHI
Tim Cook (Photo: Bloomberg)

Tim Cook (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 5:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook will meet India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and its deputy IT minister as part of his visit to inaugurate the iPhone maker's first retail store in the country this week, people familiar with the plans said.
The visit by Cook to open the first official company-owned outlets in Mumbai and New Delhi this week underscores Apple's growing ambitions for India, where despite having just a 3% market share the company has been expanding iPhone assembly via contract manufacturers, and also boosting its exports.

Cook will meet Modi on Wednesday in New Delhi, said the two sources, who included an Indian government official.
One of the sources added the Apple chief would also meet India's deputy IT minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Modi's office declined to comment, while Apple and the IT ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The sources did not elaborate, but Cook's meetings come amid Apple's growing focus on India, the world's second-largest smartphone market.

Also Read

CEO Tim Cook may visit India to launch Apple's first store in the country

Apple India: Excited to build on our long-standing history, says Tim Cook

Apple CEO Cook extends Diwali wishes; gives shoutout to Mumbai photographer

Apple cuts CEO Tim Cook's pay by more than 40% to $49 million in 2023

Tim Cook to visit India next week for the country's first Apple store

Over 29,000 SIM cards activated using fake documents in Gujarat; 18 held

Vaiko urges Stalin to fulfil demands of Tamil Nadu's unorganised workers

Crowdfunding misuse case: SC grants bail to TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale

SC asks Varanasi collector to hold meet to provide wazu' at Gyanvapi mosque

Godrej Capital launches digital platform to help MSMEs grow businesses


Around $9 billion worth of smartphones were exported from India between April 2022 and February this year and iPhones accounted for more than 50% of that, data from the India Cellular and Electronics Association shows.
On Monday, Apple opened its first store in Mumbai, but only for a private event where bloggers and some tech analysts reviewed the design and store layout. It will open to the public from Tuesday, while a second store will be inaugurated inside a New Delhi mall on Thursday.

So far, Apple has sold its products in India via resellers or e-commerce websites such as Amazon.
The Mumbai store is in the premier Reliance Jio World Drive mall, home to luxury clothing and jewellery brands like Michael Kors, Kate Spade and Swarovski. It is 20,800 square feet, far bigger than the planned Delhi outlet, local registration documents show.

In India, iPhones are assembled by three of Apple's contract manufacturers - Foxconn, Wistron Corp and Pegatron Corp. Apple also plans to assemble iPads and AirPods in India.
Topics : Tim Cook | Narendra Modi | Rajeev Chandrasekhar | Apple | IT ministry

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 5:12 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon