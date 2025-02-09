Business Standard

Sunday, February 09, 2025 | 06:59 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / India hosts first Bimstec youth summit in Gandhinagar on regional ties

India hosts first Bimstec youth summit in Gandhinagar on regional ties

The initiative follows an announcement at the 4th BIMSTEC Summit and is jointly organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports and the Ministry of External Affairs

BIMSTEC logo, (Photo: Wikipedia)

The initiative is expected to further strengthen youth-led engagement and regional cooperation. (Photo: Wikipedia)

ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2025 | 6:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India is hosting the first-ever BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) Youth Summit in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, from February 7 to 11, 2025, an official release by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reported.

The initiative follows an announcement at the 4th BIMSTEC Summit and is jointly organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports and the Ministry of External Affairs, with the Confederation of Indian Industry's Young Indians (CII YI) as the knowledge partner. The Summit provides a platform for young leaders from BIMSTEC nations to engage in discussions on regional cooperation and emerging challenges.

 

In a post commemorating the event, Official Spokesperson for the MEA, Randhir Jaiswal posted on X, saying,"The 1st BIMSTEC Youth Summit themed 'Youth as a bridge for intra-BIMSTEC exchange' was inaugurated by Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, CM Gujarat Bhupendra Patel, MoS Raksha Khadse & Secretary (East) Jaideep Mazumder in Gandhinagar."

"The 3-day congregation of young leaders of BIMSTEC discussed challenges and opportunities for the region in several areas including entrepreneurship, technologies, digital connectivity, sustainable development & most importantly forging ties transcending boundaries," Jaiswal said.

MEA added, "This initiative reaffirms 's commitment to promoting regional cooperation in line with the 'Neighborhood First' policy, 'Act East' policy & SAGAR vision."

Also Read

Mansukh Mandaviya, Mansukh, Mandaviya

Employability of Indian graduates rises to 54.81% in last decade: Mandaviya

UAE flag

UAE strongly condemns provocative Israeli statements against Saudi Arabia

Flight, plane, Airplane

Here's all about the commuter plane crash in Alaska that killed 10 people

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump rules out deporting Prince Harry, says he's got enough problems

CBI

CBI arrests defence ministry auditor, 2 others in Rs 8 lakh bribery case

 

The event was inaugurated on February 8 by Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya; Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel; Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports Raksha Khadse; and Secretary (East) of the Ministry of External Affairs Jaideep Mazumdar. The three-day gathering features discussions on key issues such as entrepreneurship, digital connectivity, cybersecurity, sustainable development, and technological advancements, an official release said.

Further, as per the statement, the Summit is also aligned with regional cooperation frameworks, including the 'Neighborhood First' and 'Act East' policies, as well as the 'Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR)' vision. The initiative seeks to reaffirm India's commitment to strengthening regional ties through youth-led collaboration and knowledge-sharing.

Themed 'Youth as a Bridge for Intra-BIMSTEC Exchange,' the Summit has brought together more than seventy youth delegates from the seven BIMSTEC member countries--Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand. Participants include ministers, members of parliament, mayors, entrepreneurs, technology developers, cultural figures, social media influencers, and civil society leaders, the statement added.

The discussions focus on encouraging youth to actively participate in tackling regional challenges, fostering the exchange of ideas on strategic issues, and identifying solutions for economic and social development. Establishing a constructive exchange of views is a key objective, with an emphasis on empowering youth and generating ideas for a brighter future, the release added.

The initiative is expected to further strengthen youth-led engagement and regional cooperation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mohan Bhagwat, Mohan, RSS Sarsanghchalak

Parents of deceased RG Kar hospital medic meet RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

India to host first 'WAVES summit' in Mumbai from May 1-4: Ashwini Vaishnaw

N Biren Singh, Manipur CM, Vijay Joshi

News updates: Govt making all efforts to restore peace in Manipur, says CM

UPSC

UPSC extends last date to apply for civil services prelims till Feb 18

Delhi High Court

Delhi HC backs NFRA's powers but questions it on 'division of functions'

Topics : BIMSTEC summit Bimstec nations BIMSTEC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2025 | 6:56 AM IST

Explore News

Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVEArvind Kejriwal loses New Delhi SeatWho Will Be BJP Delhi CM Face?How BJP Ended AAP in Delhi ElectionAdarsh Nagar Assembly result 2025Delhi Election Winner ListKalkaji Assembly result 2025Will AAP lose national party statusGreater Kailash Assembly resultBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon