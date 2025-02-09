Business Standard

Sunday, February 09, 2025 | 06:40 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / CBI arrests defence ministry auditor, 2 others in Rs 8 lakh bribery case

CBI arrests defence ministry auditor, 2 others in Rs 8 lakh bribery case

The accused reportedly threatened to obstruct further payments if the demand was not met

CBI

Acting on a tip-off, the CBI laid a trap and caught an employee of the accused defence supplier red-handed.

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2025 | 6:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended three individuals, including a Senior Auditor from the Office of the Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (PCDA), Ministry of Defence, along with two private individuals, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs eight lakh, the CBI said in a statement.

The case, registered by the CBI on February 7, 2025, involves allegations that the public servant, along with a defence supplier, sought a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from a complainant--also a defence supplier--for the release of already cleared bills, the statement added.

The accused reportedly threatened to obstruct further payments if the demand was not met.

 

According to the agency, the accused public servant agreed to accept Rs 8 lakh as the first instalment and directed the complainant to hand over the amount to the defence supplier.

Acting on a tip-off, the CBI laid a trap and caught an employee of the accused defence supplier red-handed while receiving the bribe. The owner of the private company was also apprehended shortly thereafter, the central agency said.

Further investigation led to the identification and arrest of the public servant, who was confirmed to be a Senior Auditor in the PCDA office at the Defence Offices Complex in New Delhi. The CBI is continuing its probe into the case, the official statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mohan Bhagwat, Mohan, RSS Sarsanghchalak

Parents of deceased RG Kar hospital medic meet RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

India to host first 'WAVES summit' in Mumbai from May 1-4: Ashwini Vaishnaw

N Biren Singh, Manipur CM, Vijay Joshi

News updates: Govt making all efforts to restore peace in Manipur, says CM

UPSC

UPSC extends last date to apply for civil services prelims till Feb 18

Delhi High Court

Delhi HC backs NFRA's powers but questions it on 'division of functions'

Topics : CBI CBI raids Defence ministry Bribery

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2025 | 6:38 AM IST

Explore News

Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVEArvind Kejriwal loses New Delhi SeatWho Will Be BJP Delhi CM Face?How BJP Ended AAP in Delhi ElectionAdarsh Nagar Assembly result 2025Delhi Election Winner ListKalkaji Assembly result 2025Will AAP lose national party statusGreater Kailash Assembly resultBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon