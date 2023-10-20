Soon, Instagram to let users add polls in comments under their posts

Instagram is testing a new feature that would let users create polls in the comment section of their posts. Head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri through his broadcast channel announced the new feature that is currently under beta testing for select users. Meta CEO, Mark Zukerberg through his Instagram broadcast channel confirmed that the feature would roll out to all users soon.





Also Read: Now, users can have multiple WhatsApp accounts on 1 phone within the app According to a report by Engadget, polls in the comments section would closely resemble the poll sticker available in Instagram Stories. It would allow other users to see how many people have already voted on a given poll. Currently, there is no information available on how long the polls would remain active in the comments section.

Instagram is reportedly working on other features too, including an option to create multiple lists similar to the ‘Close Friends’ list currently available. With this feature users will get the option to share tailored content for a specific group of people.

In related news, Meta recently announced that it will be rolling out broadcast channels, a feature for public distribution of messages from individuals, to Facebook and Messenger.

"We're currently testing the ability for Pages to create broadcast channels and expect to roll this out in the coming weeks," Meta said in a statement. The company launched WhatsApp channels to users over 150 countries last month, a feature which is also available on Instagram.