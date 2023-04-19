close

India keeps climbing internet speed index in global ranking, shows data

Singapore was consistent at the first position in March, while the Pacific nation of Vanuatu rose 16 spots

Subhayan Chakraborty
telecom tariffs

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 10:31 PM IST
India's global ranking in median mobile speeds have improved since September last year when it occupied the 118th position, climbing up to 66th, according to the monthly Speedtest Global Index by Ookla. In March, UAE leads the chart for overall global median mobile speeds, whereas Côte d'Ivoire saw the fastest rise in rankings, jumping 19 spots in March. For fixed broadband download speeds, Singapore was consistent at the first position in March, while the Pacific nation of Vanuatu rose 16 spots.


Topics : internet speed Internet services in India

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 10:23 PM IST

