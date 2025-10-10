Friday, October 10, 2025 | 08:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / India launches National Red List Assessment to map species extinction risk

India launches National Red List Assessment to map species extinction risk

National Red List Roadmap, unveiled at the IUCN World Conservation Congress in Abu Dhabi, will create a nationally coordinated red-listing system to support conservation planning, policy making and

Tiger, Tiger cubs

Programme aims to publish National Red Data Books for both flora and fauna by 2030, using IUCN-aligned scientific guidelines. Photo: Unsplash.com

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 8:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India on Thursday launched a National Red List Assessment initiative to accurately assess the conservation status of its species and fulfil commitments under the Convention on Biological Diversity and the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

The National Red List Roadmap, unveiled at the IUCN World Conservation Congress in Abu Dhabi, will create a nationally coordinated red-listing system to support conservation planning, policy making and threat mitigation, Union Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh said.

Singh presented India's Vision 2025-2030 for the National Red List Assessment, a framework prepared by the Zoological Survey of India and the Botanical Survey of India in collaboration with IUCN-India and the Centre for Species Survival.

 

He said the programme aims to publish National Red Data Books for both flora and fauna by 2030, using IUCN-aligned scientific guidelines.

Speaking at the launch, the minister highlighted India's rich biodiversity, noting that the country, though it covers only 2.4 per cent of the world's land area, hosts nearly 8 per cent of global plant species and about 7.5 per cent of global animal species, with a high share of endemic species.

Also Read

moa, dinasaurs, gene editing, genetic engineering

Jurassic Park for real? Biotech firm to revive New Zealand's giant bird

NASA

NASA's cleanrooms reveal 26 new types of bacteria that could survive space

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Q2 results today: Elecon, Indosolar, Waaree Renewable, 14 others on Oct 10

President of Spain Pedro Sanchez speaks to the press during the NATO summit in The Hague on June 25

Trump suggests tossing Spain out of Nato over low defence spending

IND vs WI 2nd Test

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE 2nd Test, Day 1: IND eyeing clean sweep; Toss at 9 AM IST

He said the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, strengthened in 2022 to include species listed under CITES, provides a legal backbone for conservation.

The government said the NRLA will be led by the environment ministry, with ZSI and BSI as nodal agencies.

The exercise will bring together taxonomists, conservation biologists and subject experts to ensure precise species identification and evidence-based conservation decisions.

The minister also emphasised the importance of documenting traditional knowledge as part of conservation efforts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

WhatsApp

Soon, Delhi residents can apply for birth, caste certificates via WhatsApp

PM Modi-Starmer

News highlights: India-UK partnership crucial foundation for global stability, says PM Modi

welfare schemes, funding, cash

Bihar govt spent ₹3,200 crore on pre-poll welfare schemes, shows data

phone, internet, internet ban

Nearly 47% of Indians remain offline, women far less likely to use internet

BSF, Army, Soldier, Indian Army

Army to revamp fitness norms with new tests for all ranks by 2026

Topics : extinct species Animals new plant species

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 8:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayRealme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited EditionReligare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultKantara Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon