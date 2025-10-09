Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 11:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nearly 47% of Indians remain offline, women far less likely to use internet

Nearly 47% of Indians remain offline, women far less likely to use internet

GSMA, Head of Asia Pacific, Julian Gorman, at India Mobile Congress 2025, told PTI that the connectivity gaps are mainly due to the higher price of handsets and also technical skills

phone, internet, internet ban

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 11:03 PM IST

Around 47 per cent of Indians are still offline, and women are 33 per cent less likely than men to use mobile internet, global telecom industry GSMA said on Thursday.

GSMA, Head of Asia Pacific, Julian Gorman, at India Mobile Congress 2025, told PTI that the connectivity gaps are mainly due to the higher price of handsets and also technical skills.

"Nearly 47 per cent of Indians are still offline, and women are 33 per cent less likely than men to use mobile internet. This entrenched digital gender divide could hold back inclusive growth if not urgently addressed," he said.

 

Gorman said that the data is based on research by GSMA Intelligence.

GSMA in a report said India's digital economy has surged threefold to USD 370 billion in 2023, from USD 108 billion a decade ago, and is on track to surpass USD 1 trillion by 2030. "However....unless critical innovation and adoption gaps are closed, momentum could falter before India achieves its 2047 digital sovereignty goals," the report said.

The report said while India leads in digital public infrastructure and mobile rollout, it lags in research and development investment, private sector innovation, and retention of skilled professionals.

"Without urgent action, India risks a "brain drain dividend" that benefits global competitors instead of fuelling domestic growth," the report said.

Topics : India News Internet Internet users in India

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 11:03 PM IST

