Friday, October 10, 2025 | 08:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump suggests tossing Spain out of Nato over low defence spending

Trump suggests tossing Spain out of Nato over low defence spending

Spain previously earned Trump's ire when it rejected the US call at the Nato Summit in June to increase defence spending to 5% of national GDP, becoming the only nation in alliance to reject new goal

President of Spain Pedro Sanchez speaks to the press during the NATO summit in The Hague on June 25

President of Spain Pedro Sanchez speaks to the press during the NATO summit in The Hague on June 25 | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 8:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Catherine Lucey
 
US President Donald Trump floated the idea that Spain could be removed from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in his latest swipe against a chronic under-spender on defence. 
“Spain — you have to call them and find, why are they a laggard?” Trump said as he spoke with Finnish President Alexander Stubb on Thursday in the Oval Office. “And they’re doing well too, you know. Because of a lot of the things we’ve done, they’re doing fine. They have no excuse not to do this. But that’s all right.” 
 
“Maybe you should throw them out of Nato, frankly,” he added. 
Spain previously earned Trump’s ire when it rejected the US call at the Nato Summit in June to increase defence spending to 5 per cent of national gross domestic product, becoming the only nation in the alliance to reject the new goal. At the time, Trump suggested he planned to double tariff rates hitting products from Spain sold into the US.
 
 
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has said that abiding by the new threshold would see hundreds of millions of euros in additional defence spending which would require cuts to health care and education. His office released a statement Thursday pushing back on Trump’s remarks.

Also Read

Letitia James

US Justice dept indicts NY Attorney General Letitia James in fraud case

Gaza, Gaza strike

US to deploy 200 troops to Israel to support, monitor Gaza ceasefire deal

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Netanyahu pauses security cabinet meet on Gaza deal to speak with PM Modi

Marco Rubio

None of it would have been possible without Trump: Rubio on Gaza peace plan

Donald Trump, Trump

We settled 7 wars, this is number 8, says Trump after Gaza ceasefire deal

 
“Spain is a member of Nato in full right and is committed to Nato. It fulfills its targets just as the US does,” the statement said.
 
Trump has repeatedly threatened to withdraw the US from the defence alliance over other nations’ defence spending, though he has signaled more robust support in recent months as other countries have rallied around his 5 per cent goal. 
 
There have been calls to expel nations from Nato before — including after Turkey acquired Russian air defence systems — but there is no suspension or expulsion mechanism in the treaty.  
 
And while some scholars have argued that a Nato member could be expelled if the North Atlantic Council — the principal decision-making body within the alliance — determined a country to be in material breach of its treaty obligations, there’s no indication that the US could do so unilaterally.
 
No country has ever left Nato, which Finland joined in 2023 following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
 
And despite Trump’s comments, there isn’t a straightforward way to expel a member. Any major decision needs to be agreed by all 32 members though a country could withdraw on its own accord, potentially under pressure from the rest of the alliance. 
 
Moreover, Spain’s geography plays an important role in defending the alliance and the country has two key military bases that host US forces.
 

More From This Section

Saudi Arabia, Saudi Arabia flag

Paves way for just peace: Saudi Arabia welcomes Gaza ceasefire deal

Earthquake

7.6-magnitude quake hits off southern Philippines, may cause tsunami

mizuho, Japan

Japan's top bank CEOs back AI while easing fears over possible job losses

Apple

Apple to move health, fitness divisions to services in reorganisation

russia, ukraine, drone attack, airstrike

Russia strikes apartments, energy sites in major attack on Ukraine's Kyiv

Topics : Donald Trump NATO Spain NATO alliance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 8:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayRealme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited EditionReligare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultKantara Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon