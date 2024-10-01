Business Standard
Home / India News / India likely to receive above-average rains, rising temp in October

India likely to receive above-average rains, rising temp in October

October's rainfall is projected at more than 115 per cent of the 50-year average, said Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director-general of the India Meteorological Department (IMD)

Rain, Delhi Rains, Monsoon

In October, maximum and minimum temperatures in most parts of the country are likely to be above normal, Mohapatra said. | Photo: PTI

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 6:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India is likely to receive above average rainfall in October after unusually high volumes for the past three months, a senior weather department official said on Tuesday, which could damage summer-sown crops ready for harvesting.
 
October's rainfall is projected at more than 115 per cent of the 50-year average, said Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director-general of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Farmers have begun harvesting summer-sown crops such as rice, cotton, soybeans, corn, and pulses. Rainfall during this period could disrupt the harvesting and damage the crops.
 
Even in September above-average rainfall, arising from a delayed monsoon withdrawal, damaged some summer-sown crops in certain regions of India.
 
 
India received 11.6 per cent more rainfall than average in September, following 9 per cent and 15.3 per cent above-average rainfall in July and August respectively, the IMD data showed.
 
"The weather department is predicting heavy rain in the first half of October, right when most farmers are harvesting their crops. This has farmers really worried," said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trade house.
 

More From This Section

apple, apple logo

Apple may turn to China after Tata plant fire in Tamil Nadu: Report

GST

LIVE: Gross GST collection in September rises 6.5% to over Rs 1.73 trn

Sadhguru,Jaggi Vasudev,vote,voting

Sadhguru's Isha Foundation under fire: Court orders raid amid controversy

NDTV

CBI files closure report in NDTV promoters cheating case after 7 yrs probe

Premiumstubble burning

The problem of stubble burning: From Ground Zero, bad news for Delhi

However, the rains in October may also enhance soil moisture, benefiting the planting of winter-sown crops such as wheat, rapeseed, and chickpea.
 
The withdrawal of the monsoon started nearly a week later than usual this year, but it is likely to fully withdraw from the country around mid-October, Mohapatra said.
 
India's annual June-September monsoon provides almost 70 per cent of the rain it needs to water farms and replenish reservoirs and aquifers, and is the lifeblood of a nearly $3.5 trillion economy. Without irrigation, nearly half of Indian farmland depends on the rains that usually run from June to September.
 
In October, maximum and minimum temperatures in most parts of the country are likely to be above normal, Mohapatra said.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

The southwest monsoon ended with 8 per cent surplus rains, the best performance in the last four years (since 2020).

Monsoon season ends with 8% surplus rain; best performance since 2020

PremiumRain, Delhi Rains, Monsoon

Above average rain: A better monsoon bodes well for Indian economy

Rain, Delhi Rains, Monsoon

IMD weather update: Heavy rain in northeast as monsoon starts to retreat

Heavy Rainfall

Nepal: Death toll in floods, landslides reaches 112, 68 still missing

Rain, Delhi Rains, Monsoon

Fresh spell of rain likely, Bihar districts at risk of flash floods: IMD

Topics : Rainfall Indian monsoon monsoon rainfall

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 6:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market HolidayJ&K Assembly election Phase 3 LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon