Home / India News / Monsoon season ends with 8% surplus rain; best performance since 2020

Monsoon season ends with 8% surplus rain; best performance since 2020

The monsoon was the deficit in the North and North-Eastern parts of the countries with a 14 percent shortfall

The southwest monsoon ended with 8 per cent surplus rains, the best performance in the last four years (since 2020).

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 10:50 PM IST

Cumulatively, the national all-India rainfall during June to September was estimated to be 935 mm, 8 per cent more than the normal of 870 mm. The data is till September 30 evening.

Meanwhile, according to the agriculture department, root zone soil moisture during September 7-13 was better or similar to the average of the past nine years in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Gujarat, Rajasthan, UP (most parts), most parts of MP, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, southern parts of Haryana and southern Bihar. 
 

But it was lower than the average of nine years in northern Bihar and some parts of Jharkhand and northern West Bengal.

chart

Topics : monsoon rainfall Indian monsoon Rainfall

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 10:50 PM IST

