Business Standard
Home / India News / CBI files closure report in NDTV promoters cheating case after 7 yrs probe

CBI files closure report in NDTV promoters cheating case after 7 yrs probe

The complaint alleged that the Roys pledged their entire shareholding as collateral for this loan, failing to report the pledging to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)

NDTV

The company also asserted that the allegation of failing to disclose the pledging of shares to SEBI was "incorrect and false".

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 5:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The CBI on Tuesday filed a closure report in a case of alleged cheating against former NDTV promoters and directors Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy as it could not find legally tenable evidence in the Rs 48 crore loss incurred by ICICI Bank in the settlement of a loan in 2009, officials said.

The case was initiated in 2017 when the CBI registered an FIR based on a complaint from an individual, Sanjay Dutt, of Quantum Securities Ltd who alleged that RRPR Holdings Pvt Ltd, associated with the Roys, had taken a Rs 500 crore loan from India Bulls Pvt Limited to acquire a 20 per cent stake in NDTV through a public open offer.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

According to the FIR, RRPR Holdings also took out a Rs 375 crore loan (with Rs 350 crore disbursed) from ICICI Bank at an interest rate of 19 per cent per annum to repay the loan from India Bulls.

The complaint alleged that the Roys pledged their entire shareholding as collateral for this loan, failing to report the pledging to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), stock exchanges, or the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

In 2022, the Adani Group acquired a controlling stake in NDTV, purchasing shares from the Roys at a premium of nearly 17 per cent over the price paid to minority shareholders.

After more than seven years of investigation, the CBI has now filed a closure report with a special court, which will determine whether to accept the report or instruct the agency to continue its probe.

More From This Section

Rain, Delhi Rains, Monsoon

LIVE: 2024 monsoon season ends with 7.6 per cent more rainfall than normal, says IMD

Premiumstubble burning

The problem of stubble burning: From Ground Zero, bad news for Delhi

Supreme Court, SC

Temple, dargah, or gurdwara: SC orders removal of structures harming safety

Girish Chandra Murmu, Girish Chandra, Girish

Viksit Bharat 2047 goal tough without rural India's development: CAG

Sonam Wangchuk

PIL filed at Delhi HC over detention of activist Sonam Wangchuk and others

NDTV, following searches conducted on June 5, 2017, stated that the Rs 375 crore loan from ICICI Bank, which it was accused of defaulting on, had been repaid over seven years ago.

The company also asserted that the allegation of failing to disclose the pledging of shares to SEBI was "incorrect and false".

"NDTV and its promoters have never defaulted on any loan to ICICI or any other bank. We adhere to the highest levels of integrity and independence," the company had emphasised.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Jagdish Tytler, Jagdish, Tytler

1984 anti-Sikh riots: HC to hear Tytler's plea against framing on Nov 29

arrest

CBI arrests 26 alleged cybercriminals involved in fraudulent activities

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

MUDA scam: Petition filed in K'taka HC for CBI probe against Siddaramaiah

cbi

CBI awaits 3D laser mapping report to pinpoint RG Kar crime scene

Karnataka Assembly

Karnataka govt decides to withdraw consent to CBI to probe cases in state

Topics : CBI NDTV NDTV case

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 5:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market HolidayJ&K Assembly election Phase 3 LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon