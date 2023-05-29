close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India logs 310 new Covid-19 cases, active infections dip to 4,709

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,53,479 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18%

Press Trust of India New Delhi
covid, corona, coronavirus

Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 10:21 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India has logged 310 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have decreased to 4,709 from 4,972, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,866 with two deaths, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,90,054)

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,53,479 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Also Read

Magnolia tree bark compound inhibits Covid-19 reproduction: Study

India reports 440 new Covid cases, one death; active tally rises to 3,294

India logs 173 new coronavirus infections; active tally declines to 2,670

India records 188 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; active tally drops to 2,554

India records 80 new Covid-19 infections, active cases rise to 1,848

43% of 40,018 candidates skip UPSC preliminary exam in Lucknow on Sunday

RLD to vote for SP candidates in Uttar Pradesh Council bypoll today

To maximise efficiency, RapidX will move cargo during non-peak hours

IMD warns of storms across Delhi-NCR for upcoming days, issues yellow alert

Seven dead, some injured in road accident at Guwahati's Jalubari area

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Coronavirus Coronavirus Vaccine corona

First Published: May 29 2023 | 10:21 AM IST

Latest News

View More

RLD to vote for SP candidates in Uttar Pradesh Council bypoll today

Voting, Election, polls, Voting day, Voters
1 min read

To maximise efficiency, RapidX will move cargo during non-peak hours

RapidX
3 min read

IMD warns of storms across Delhi-NCR for upcoming days, issues yellow alert

IMD predicts rains for several North Indian states for next 3-4 hours
2 min read

Manish Sisodia generated Rs 622.67 cr POC in Excise Policy scam: ED

Sisodia, Manish Sisodia
2 min read

Sengol bent on first day: TN CM Stalin on police action against wrestlers

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin during the inauguration of D.A.V. School, at Pallikaranai, in Chennai, Friday, May 27, 2022. (PTI Photo
2 min read

Most Popular

Protesting wrestlers detained, Police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

Wrestlers Protest
6 min read

New Parliament building reflects aspirations of new India: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering inside the Lok Sabha chamber, at the new Parliament building in New Delhi, Sunday. Photo: PTI
5 min read

The Super Bowl pitch: Indian Premier League wins the audience Test

IPL
3 min read

'PM was busy posing for photos when we were getting thrashed': Sakshi Malik

Sakshi Malik wins maiden CWG Gold at Commonwealth Games 2022. Source: IANS
2 min read

New Parliament to mark journey towards a developed India, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering inside the Lok Sabha chamber, at the new Parliament building in New Delhi, Sunday. Photo: PTI
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon