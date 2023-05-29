India logs 310 new Covid-19 cases, active infections dip to 4,709

India has logged 310 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have decreased to 4,709 from 4,972, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,866 with two deaths, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,90,054)



The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,53,479 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Also Read Magnolia tree bark compound inhibits Covid-19 reproduction: Study India reports 440 new Covid cases, one death; active tally rises to 3,294 India logs 173 new coronavirus infections; active tally declines to 2,670 India records 188 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; active tally drops to 2,554 India records 80 new Covid-19 infections, active cases rise to 1,848 43% of 40,018 candidates skip UPSC preliminary exam in Lucknow on Sunday RLD to vote for SP candidates in Uttar Pradesh Council bypoll today To maximise efficiency, RapidX will move cargo during non-peak hours IMD warns of storms across Delhi-NCR for upcoming days, issues yellow alert Seven dead, some injured in road accident at Guwahati's Jalubari area