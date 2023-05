Uttarakhand Govt to fulfil dreams of youth seeking employment abroad

The Uttarakhand government led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami decided to start 'Chief Minister's Skill Upgradation and Global Employment Scheme' to fulfil this dream of the youth, as per an official statement.

"The special feature of the scheme is that the state government will also do the work of grooming youths who are interested in employment abroad. Apart from this, the government will also help in the procedures related to tickets, visas etc. of the selected candidates," it read.

According to officials, an application has been developed on the 'Apuni Sarkar Portal' to create a database related to youth seeking employment abroad.

"Apart from this, proposals are being invited from organisations working in the field of foreign employment through the expression of interest and so far the proposals of many organizations have been received by the government, which are available abroad to the youth in various fields. Willing to work in the state to connect the youth of the state with employment," said officials.

After discussions with these institutions, in the first phase, work will be done to connect the youth of the state with the employment opportunities available abroad in the fields of nursing and hospitality. It is agreed to be done.

For this, it is necessary to impart skill upgradation training to the youth for foreign employment in the domain area as well as training about the language, culture and work rules etc. of the concerned country. Apart from this, cooperation is also proposed in the procedures related to tickets, visas etc. of the selected candidates.

