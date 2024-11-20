Business Standard
India looks forward to engaging with Trump, his administration: Amb Harish

Harish said that India has had a very close cooperation and relationship when President Trump was there in his first tenure. We look forward to closely engaging with the President and his new admin

Press Trust of India New York
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2024 | 12:10 PM IST

India looks forward to closely engaging with US President-elect Donald Trump and his new administration once they take over, New Delhi's envoy to the UN has said.

We respect the choice of the American citizens. We deal with all governments. I think the relationship with India enjoys bipartisan consensus amongst both parties, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish said during an interactive session at Columbia University here on Tuesday.

Harish was responding to a question on India's reaction to the just concluded US presidential elections in which Trump emerged victorious, defeating his Democratic rival Vice President Kamala Harris, and was elected as America's 47th President.

 

Harish said that India has had a very close cooperation and relationship when President Trump was there in his first tenure. We look forward to closely engaging with the President and his new administration once they take over.

The Indian envoy delivered a keynote address on Responding to Key Global Challenges: The India Way' at an event at Columbia University's School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA). The event was co-sponsored by the MPA (Master of Public Affairs) programme in Global Leadership and the International Organisation and UN Studies programme (IO/UNS) and attended by students, faculty and policy experts.

Following Trump's victory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated him on his historic election victory, saying in a post on X that As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together, let's work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity.

First Published: Nov 20 2024 | 12:09 PM IST

