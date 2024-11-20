LIVE news: PM Modi leaves for Guyana on the last leg of his 3-nation visit
Latest news updates: Catch all the latest news developments from across the world here
Reviewed progress in disengagement on India-China border: Vikram Mishri on EAM Jaishankar meeting Wang Yi
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Tuesday (local time) stated that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi reviewed the progress in recent disengagement efforts along the India-China border during a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Brazil.
Indian Coast Guard rescues 7 fishermen from Pakistan Maritime Security Agency
The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) successfully rescued seven Indian fishermen apprehended by a Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) vessel near the India-Pakistan Maritime Boundary, according to an official release. At approximately 1530 hours on November 17, an ICG ship on patrol received a distress call from an Indian fishing boat (IFB) operating near the No-Fishing Zone (NFZ).
Delhi Police intensifies vehicle checks to enforce GRAP Stage IV rules amid 'severe' AQI
Delhi Police conducted vehicle checks on Tuesday night to ensure the proper implementation of Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). GRAP Stage IV enforces a ban on the operation of Delhi-registered BS-IV and older diesel-operated medium goods vehicles (MGVs) and heavy goods vehicles (HGVs), except those engaged in essential services.
PM Modi concludes Brazil visit, leaves for Guyana
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday left for Guyana on the last leg of his three-nation tour after attending the G20 Summit in Brazil, where he met global leaders, including US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Announcing his departure from Brazil, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a post on X, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for Guyana, the last leg of his three-nation visit, after a constructive and fruitful G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro."
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Nov 20 2024 | 6:43 AM IST