Friday, October 03, 2025 | 11:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / India may procure additional batches of S-400 air defence systems

India may procure additional batches of S-400 air defence systems

It is learnt that the proposed procurement may figure in talks between New Delhi and Moscow when Russian President Vladimir Putin visits India in December

Defence, S-400

The S-400 systems played a crucial role during Operation Sindoor. (Photo: ANI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 11:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India is looking at procuring additional batches of S-400 surface-to-air missile systems from Russia as the weapons proved to be very effective during Operation Sindoor, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

It is learnt that the proposed procurement may figure in talks between New Delhi and Moscow when Russian President Vladimir Putin visits India in December.

In October 2018, India signed a $ 5 billion deal with Russia to buy five units of the S-400 air defence missile systems, notwithstanding a warning by the US that going ahead with the contract may invite US sanctions under the provisions of Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA).

 

Three squadrons have already been delivered.

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh did not give a direct reply when asked at a press conference if India was looking at buying additional batches of the weapon system.

Also Read

Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal

India rejects Bangladesh claim of its role in Khagrachhari clashes

plane crash

A-I 171 crash probe agency denies pilots' body request for representation

electricity, power sector

India's power output growth slows in September as industrial momentum eases

United Nations Human Rights Council, UNHRC

India slams Pakistan at UNHRC, calls rights allegations hypocritical

Savings for Indian refiners from purchasing Russian oil have decreased to a third of what they were in the years following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which triggered global crises, sanctions, and discounted Russian oil seeking buyers. Despite this

India's diesel exports to Europe likely hit record high in September

"Obviously, that has done good. So, there's a requirement to have more such (systems); there is no limit to numbers that you can buy. Again, I'm keeping quiet on what the plan (is) whether we want to buy more, how much etc," he said.

"It has proved to be a good weapon system. We have our own system also being developed. So we will take a call on that," he said.

The S-400 systems played a crucial role during Operation Sindoor.

The people cited above said India may also look at procuring the S-500 missile system as well.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Cabinet approves ₹15,000 aid for auto, cab drivers

Radio

TRAI issues recommendations for digital radio rollout in 13 cities

BR Gavai, Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Bhushan Ramkrishna, Ramkrishna Gavai, CJI

Indian legal system guided by rule of law, not bulldozer rule: CJI Gavai

Indian syrup, WHO, syrup, Iraq

Govt warns against cough syrup use in kids after 11 deaths in MP, Rajasthan

bonds

Maharashtra launches e-bond system for import-export, replaces paper bonds

Topics : India Defence Defence news S-400 missile systems

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 11:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold vs Silver: Where to investElon Musk NetworthOTT Release This WeekNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayBest FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon