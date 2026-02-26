Thursday, February 26, 2026 | 02:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / India must shed colonial mindset to become global leader: CP Radhakrishnan

India must shed colonial mindset to become global leader: CP Radhakrishnan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the country more vibrant and more supportive than ever before, the vice president added

CP Radhakrishnan

Radhakrishnan was addressing the 21st convocation of the University of Kashmir | Image: X/@CPR_VP

Press Trust of India Srinagar
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 2:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Thursday said the nation needs to let go of its colonial mindset to emerge as a global leader in innovations.

Radhakrishnan was addressing the 21st convocation of the University of Kashmir here.

"As a graduating student, I urge you all to focus on Swadeshi innovation and solutions that are rooted in Indian knowledge, resources, and needs. We need not be worried; we need not be inferior. We are to throw out our colonial mindset first," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the country more vibrant and more supportive than ever before, he said.

 

"My best wishes to you to share the next big innovation, the next way of sustainable development, the next chapter in India's prize as a global leader," the vice president added.

Also Read

Omar Abdullah, Omar

Omar Abdullah urges J&K students in Iran to return, heed advisory

Judges appointment, judiciary, courts, pending cases, NCLT, IBC

Jammu leads in pendency among J&K districts with 78K pending, 389K overall

BSF, Army, Soldier, Indian Army

Massive blow to terror network: Army on elimination of 3 terrorists in J-K

Jammu and Kashmir Encounter

Terrorist killed after encounter breaks out in J-K's Kishtwar; ops underway

CRPF

CRPF sets up 43 high-altitude bases in J&K after Pahalgam terror attack

Referring to the Covid-19 pandemic, he said the prime minister gave a call for all the scientists of the country to develop a vaccine for the epidemic.

"How many of us believed in it? But we found the best vaccination, and it has worked very well for the entire humanity," he added.

The vice president further said that the same vaccination has been researched and developed by the most well-developed Western economies, but all of them were running behind on how to patent it so that they can sell it for a very high price.

"Yes, a unit of vaccination can be sold for USD 7,500, but how can a poor man afford that?" he added.

He said Indian innovations are widely accepted by the Western world as well. "So the whole world is open for you now, it is your initiative, it is your interest. It is your enthusiasm, and your hard work is going to put you at the top of the world," he added.

Radhakrishnan said recently the central government has approved the development and expansion of the Srinagar International Airport, at an estimated cost of over Rs 1600 crores.

"It was mentioned by our chief minister, Omar Abdullah, that tourism is to be expanded, but it has to be expanded without affecting the ecosystem of our great state," he said.

The Chenab rail bridge across the river is a marvel, being the highest railway bridge, he added.

"There are many other infrastructure projects which send out a bigger message. These projects are more than engineering achievements. They are the instruments of social harmony. When places are connected, people are connected. And when people are connected, hearts are closely connected," he said.

The vice president said these initiatives also create new opportunities for the youth, like the ones graduating today.

"PM special scholarship schemes for students of Jammu and Kashmir act as a great opportunity, aspiration, and national integration by enabling students to study in institutions across the country," he said.

Urging students to stay away from drugs, Radhakrishnan said, "Your parents are depending on you that you will take care of them in their old age....They want you to be successful in your life."  Every religion treats narcotics as the most sinful product, so keep away from drugs, he added.

"Advise your friends, family members, and whoever you are meeting, to stay away from drug use," he said.

The vice president also advised the youth to be mindful of social media usage. "This has to be controlled. Social media will not help you to come out more successful in your life. Everything should have its own limits," he said.

Radhakrishnan said he wanted to tell the students three lines: "Three lines I want to tell you. Mera Kashmir nahi, tumhara Kashmir nahi, Hamara Kashmir. That is what I want from all of you.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Car accident pune, car accident, Porsche car, Porsche, car

Pune Porsche accident: SC to hear bail plea filed by father of key accused

gavel

Disability pension cannot be denied due to 'lifestyle disorder': Delhi HC

SC, Supreme Court

SC directs Centre to participate in meeting on lack of functional CCTVs

Earthquake

2 earthquakes rattle Sikkim, no causalities or damage reported so far

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw, AI Summit, India AI Impact Summit 2026

Digital platforms responsible for online content, kids' safety: Vaishnaw

Topics : Vice President Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir Srinagar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 2:41 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayClean MAx Enviro IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayMark Carney India VisitPerplexity ComputerAmitabh Kant BS ManthanSamsung Galaxy S26 Series LaunchedThe Bluff OTT ReleasePersonal Finance