Thursday, February 26, 2026 | 01:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / SC directs Centre to participate in meeting on lack of functional CCTVs

SC directs Centre to participate in meeting on lack of functional CCTVs

The top court had earlier directed registration of a suo motu public interest litigation over a lack of functional CCTVs in police stations

SC, Supreme Court

The matter is now posted for hearing on March 23. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 1:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Centre and others to participate in a meeting for the creation of a centralised dashboard and standardisation of CCTV infrastructure in police stations.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta passed the order after a submission by senior advocate Siddhartha Dave. Assisting the court as amicus curiae,  Dave told the court that pursuant to an order dated January 29, a meeting was held on February 21, but the Union, the Delhi government and some other states did not participate it, and as such, he could not file the report as required.

 

Taking note of the submission, the court ordered, "Counsel for the Union of India already apologised that due to some communication gap, it could not participate in the meeting. He, however, assures us that in the next meeting they will extend all cooperation."  The bench added, "The amicus has suggested March 14, 2026, as the next date for a meeting. Let the meeting be held as directed earlier on March 14, 2026."  The matter is now posted for hearing on March 23.

The top court had earlier directed registration of a suo motu public interest litigation over a lack of functional CCTVs in police stations after taking cognisance of a media report.

The apex court had in 2018 ordered the installation of CCTV cameras across police stations to check human rights abuses.

Also Read

SC, Supreme Court

Supreme Court imposes blanket ban on NCERT Class 8 textbook: Here's why

SC, Supreme Court

SC orders ban, seizure of NCERT book over chapter on judiciary corruption

NCERT- supreme court

NCERT 'trying' to retrieve 38 sold copies of now-withdrawn Class 8 textbook

ncert

Chapter on 'judicial corruption': NCERT apologises, book to be rewritten

SC, Supreme Court

SC to hear suo motu case on NCERT book chapter on judiciary on Thursday

In December 2020, the top court directed the Centre to install CCTV cameras and recording equipment at the offices of investigating agencies, including the CBI, the ED and the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

It said that states and Union Territories should ensure that CCTV cameras were installed at every police station, at all entry and exit points, main gate, lock-ups, corridors, lobby and reception, as well as in areas outside the lock-up rooms so that no part was left uncovered.

The top court said that CCTV systems must be equipped with night vision and have audio as well as video footage.

The court made it mandatory for the Centre, states, and UTs to purchase such systems which allow storage of data for at least one year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Earthquake

2 earthquakes rattle Sikkim, no causalities or damage reported so far

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw, AI Summit, India AI Impact Summit 2026

Digital platforms responsible for online content, kids' safety: Vaishnaw

Vote, Voter, Voting, Bihar Election, Election

Great leveller: How SIR hearings blurred party lines ahead of Bengal polls

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Fadnavis inaugurates flyover to improve east-west commute in south Mumbai

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation

CBI coordinates return of wanted fugitive Anil Kumar Reddy Yeddula from UAE

Topics : Supreme Court surveillance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 1:44 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayClean MAx Enviro IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayMark Carney India VisitPerplexity ComputerAmitabh Kant BS ManthanSamsung Galaxy S26 Series LaunchedThe Bluff OTT ReleasePersonal Finance