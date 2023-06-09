close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

NHRC sends notice to chief secretary after kids fall ill from mid-day meal

NHRC has issued a notice to Bihar Chief Secretary Aamir Subhani in connection with 150 school children who fell ill after consuming mid-day meals in West Champaran district on June 1

IANS Patna
Since 1975, the government has run a supplementary nutrition programme under ICDS

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2023 | 1:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to Bihar Chief Secretary Aamir Subhani in connection with 150 school children who fell ill after consuming mid-day meals in West Champaran district on June 1.

The rights body has taken cognizance based on a media report and asked Subhani to reply within four weeks.

It also said that if the incident was true then it is a very serious matter.

The act comes under the category of children's rights violation and the officials concerned are responsible for it, the HRC said.

The meals were prepared in a wrongful manner and served to the children without properly following the testing parameters set by the Education Department.

The NHRC also asked the Chief Secretary to investigate the incident thoroughly and punish the offenders.

Also Read

Necessary to include human rights issues in climate policies: NHRC

NHRC notice to Bihar govt, state police chief over Saran hooch tragedy

Govt forms cabinet secretary-led panel to monitor Mission Karmayogi

Centre cutting its share in funding education: Bihar FM Vijay Choudhary

India has 'unparalleled mechanism' to address human rights violations: NHRC

Earthquake of 3.7 magnitude felt in Assam, no property damage, loss of life

Gujarat HC judge sites Manusmriti in rape survivor's abortion plea hearing

Going to the bank with Rs 2,000 notes? Things you should keep in mind

Exchange of Rs 2,000 notes: SC refuses plea challenging RBI decision

US secretary of state, commerce secretary to address 'India Ideas Summit'

It has also asked him to assure the commission that similar incidents would not be repeated in future.

A health official of West Champaran said that 100 of the affected students were hospitalised, while 50 were discharged after preliminary treatment.

--IANS

ajk/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : NHRC Mid day meal Bihar chief secretary

First Published: Jun 09 2023 | 1:57 PM IST

Latest News

View More

NHRC sends notice to chief secretary after kids fall ill from mid-day meal

Since 1975, the government has run a supplementary nutrition programme under ICDS
1 min read

EV financing platform Revfin Services raises $5 million from US FDC

US dollar
2 min read

SpiceJet to add 10 narrow-body Boeing aircraft, including five B737 Max

The Delhi-bound SpiceJet airplane following its emergency landing after it caught fire mid-air, at Jai Prakash Narayan Airport, in Patna (Photo: PTI)
1 min read

Most Popular

Why netizens are upset with Rahul Yadav as Info Edge begins forensic audit

Housing Co-Founder Rahul Yadav
5 min read

As Hollywood fights AI, Indian screenwriters struggle for pay, credit

shutterstock
6 min read

Miss World 2023 beauty pageant set to return to India after 27 years

Manushi Chhillar
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon