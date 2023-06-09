Tribal leader and freedom fighter Birsa Munda's 123rd death anniversary

Birsa Munda took on the British troops between 1897 and 1900. He attacked Khunti Police Station with arrowheads and captured 400 troops in August 1897. The British army routed Mundas and their allies on the banks of the Tanga River in 1898, and they detained several tribal chiefs.

Indian Tribal leader and freedom fighter Birsa Munda died on June 9, 1900, at age 25. Today is his 123rd death anniversary. Birsa Munda was born on November 15, 1875. He revolted against the British in the late 19th century.