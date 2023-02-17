UN chief calls for international support for people in quake-hit Turkey

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for support for the people of in the wake of massive .

"Now is the time for the world to support the people of Turkiye (Turkey) -- just as they have stood in solidarity with seeking assistance," Guterres said in a statement on the launch of a humanitarian appeal for on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

is home to the largest number of refugees in the world and has shown enormous generosity to its Syrian neighbors for years, he noted.

The is launching a humanitarian appeal worth $1 billion for the people of Turkey suffering from the devastating . The funding, which covers a three-month period, will assist 5.2 million people and allow aid organisations to rapidly scale up vital support for government-led relief efforts in a number of areas, including food security, protection, education, water and shelter, he said.

"The needs are enormous, people are suffering and there's no time to lose. I urge the community to step up and fully fund this critical effort in response to one of the biggest natural disasters of our times," said Guterres.

About a quarter of the $1 billion will be used to provide emergency shelter and non-food items. Other priorities include food security and livelihoods; health and nutrition; water, sanitation and hygiene; early recovery and debris removal, and multipurpose cash and social protection, said the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in the flash appeal.

The and aftershocks have caused catastrophic devastation, with at least 9.1 million people in the 11 hardest-hit provinces likely to have been directly impacted, said OCHA.

By Wednesday, nine days after the earthquakes, more than 35,400 people in Turkey had lost their lives and over 105,500 people were injured, said OCHA, citing figures from the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).

The earthquakes hit communities at the peak of winter, leaving hundreds of thousands of people, including small children and the elderly, without access to shelter, food, water, heaters and medical care in freezing cold temperatures, said OCHA.

Over 47,000 buildings have been destroyed or damaged and more than 196,000 people had been evacuated from quake-hit areas by Tuesday, according to the AFAD.

Essential services, including schools, hospitals and other medical, maternity and educational facilities, have been damaged or destroyed by the earthquakes, with children and women particularly impacted. Only one in seven family health centres remains functional, according to preliminary assessments by health actors. Over 200,000 pregnant women who need access to maternal health services were living in affected areas and will give birth under the most difficult circumstances, according to the UN Population Fund.

Turkey hosts the largest refugee population in the world. In the 11 provinces impacted by the earthquakes, there live more than 1.74 million refugees, said OCHA.

