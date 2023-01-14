UNSC unity key in wake of women's rights violations by Taliban: UN aide

A top UN aide for has called for a unified response in wake of policies violating the human rights of Afghan women and girls.

On Friday, the UN's Special Representative for Roza Otunbayeva addressed the Security Council in a private session, UN News reported. Otunbayeva said the UN Security Council must be unified in opposing policies against women and girls in .

"The Special Representative also outlined the potential negative impact of such decisions, including, most immediately, on the delivery of humanitarian assistance to Afghans in desperate need. She stressed the need for Council unity in the face of these decisions," said Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, during a press briefing on Friday.

Speaking at a private meeting, Roza Otunbayeva reiterated to ambassadors that decisions including the ban on girls attending high school, preventing women from going to university, and barring them from doing humanitarian work, are all "grave violations of fundamental rights."

UN Spokesperson Dujarric told reporters at the briefing in New York that the had also "contradicted assurances" given, following their nationwide takeover of Afghanistan, about the role women would play in the country under their fundamentalist rule.

"The Special Representative also outlined the potential negative impact of such decisions, including, most immediately, on the delivery of humanitarian assistance to Afghans in desperate need," said Dujarric. "She stressed the need for Council unity in the face of these decisions."

After the Taliban banned women from working for non-governmental organisations or other aid sector jobs last month, several NGOs suspended their lifesaving operations, stating that it would be impossible to distribute aid and staff operations, without local women's participation.

Several nations have urged the Taliban "to immediately reverse all oppressive measures against women and girls", and adhere to commitments made to the Security Council.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)