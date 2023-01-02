JUST IN
Business Standard

UN chief Antonio Guterres welcomes cease-fire announcement in Colombia

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has welcomed the announcement of a six-month cease-fire between the Colombian government and five armed groups

IANS  |  United Nations 

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has welcomed the announcement of a six-month cease-fire between the Colombian government and five armed groups.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced on New Year's Eve bilateral cease-fire agreements with five rebel groups from January 1 to June 30, 2023, which he said are extendable depending on the progress of negotiations, Xinhua news agency reported.

The cease-fire is a development that brings renewed hope for comprehensive peace to the Colombian people as the New Year dawns, said Stephane Dujarric, Guterres' spokesman, in a statement on Sunday.

"The Secretary-General trusts that adherence to these commitments will reduce violence and the suffering of conflict-affected communities, while helping to build confidence in ongoing dialogues."

The Secretary-General reaffirms the support of the UN to Colombia's efforts to achieve full and lasting peace, said the statement.

First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 09:39 IST

