UN chief Antonio Guterres welcomes cease-fire announcement in Colombia

-
ALSO READ
UN chief Antonio Guterres to appeal for 'massive support' for Pakistan
Venezuela will be guarantor in Colombian peace talks: President Maduro
Innovation empowers inclusive world for persons with disabilities: UN chief
Venezuelan prez Nicolas Maduro says border with Colombia to reopen Sep 26
UN chief issues global alert on International Day of Epidemic Preparedness
-
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has welcomed the announcement of a six-month cease-fire between the Colombian government and five armed groups.
Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced on New Year's Eve bilateral cease-fire agreements with five rebel groups from January 1 to June 30, 2023, which he said are extendable depending on the progress of negotiations, Xinhua news agency reported.
The cease-fire is a development that brings renewed hope for comprehensive peace to the Colombian people as the New Year dawns, said Stephane Dujarric, Guterres' spokesman, in a statement on Sunday.
"The Secretary-General trusts that adherence to these commitments will reduce violence and the suffering of conflict-affected communities, while helping to build confidence in ongoing dialogues."
The Secretary-General reaffirms the support of the UN to Colombia's efforts to achieve full and lasting peace, said the statement.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 09:39 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU