India pushes for restoration of WTO appellate body as 'top-most priority'

India on Wednesday pushed for the restoration of the World Trade Organisation’s (WTO) appellate body – the highest adjudicating authority – as the ‘top-most priority’ of any reform process in the global trade body.

India also called for effective formalisation of the ongoing informal dispute settlement reform discussions among some member nations at the WTO, at the 13th ministerial conference (MC13) in Abu Dhabi.

The WTO has a two-tier dispute settlement system, involving consultation and adjudication. It has remained non-functional since December 2019, as the United States (US) refused to agree to the appointment of fresh members to the seven-member appellate body. This has raised questions on the WTO’s overall credibility and the rules-based trade order it upholds.

The US claims that the present system has often overreached its mandate and has hinted at its preference for a single-tier system and more scope for bilaterally resolving disputes. On the other hand, developed countries have also raised issues concerning the working of this body and are seeking reforms.

The previous MC or MC12 had mandated member countries to “conduct discussions with the view to having a fully and well-functioning dispute settlement system accessible to all members by 2024”.

India believes that the format and pace of the informal discussions have posed significant challenges for most developing countries, particularly the least-developed countries (LDCs). To fix the deficiencies in the dispute settlement system, it has proposed a three-point action plan for WTO member nations.

“First, to transition the discussions on dispute settlement reforms to WTO formal bodies, preferably under the guidance of the Dispute Settlement Body Chair. Second, to ensure that the transition is not just a mere formality but results in an effective multilateralization of the process which is member-driven, open, transparent and inclusive, taking into account the myriad capacity and technical challenges of developing country members and LDCs,” according to an official statement released by India.

That apart, the restoration of the appellate body needs to be prioritised.

Members should be provided an opportunity to bring in new proposals at any stage, and the resulting text should be fully representative of the views in the room and be consensus-based, with hybrid participation being permitted.

