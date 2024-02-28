Sunil Bharti Mittal receives Honorary Knighthood from King Charles III

Sunil Bharti Mittal, the founder and chairperson of Bharti Enterprises, was conferred an Honorary knighthood by King Charles III of the United Kingdom. Mittal has become the first Indian to receive the Knighthood from King Charles.

He was made a Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire. The Knighthood is one of the highest civilian awards bestowed by the British sovereign. Foreign nationals receive it as an honorary award.

"I am deeply humbled by this gracious recognition from His Majesty, King Charles. The UK and India have historical relations, which are now entering a new era of increased cooperation and collaboration," Sunil Bharti Mittal said.

"I remain committed to working towards strengthening the economic and bilateral trade relationships between our two great nations. I am thankful to the Government of the UK, whose support and keen attention to the needs of business have been critical in making the country an attractive investment destination," he added.





Sunil Bharti Mittal was conferred with Padma Bhushan, India's third highest civilian honour, in 2007. He served as chair of the B20 India Action Council on African Economic Integration during India's G20 Presidency. He is also a serving commissioner at the International Telecommunication Union/UNESCO Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development.

Knighthood, the Knight Commander (KBE), is bestowed for a preeminent contribution in any field of activity (usually, but not exclusively, at the national level) or in a capacity regarded by peer groups as inspirational and influential nationally and demonstrates sustained commitment.

The KBE is awarded in an honorary capacity to foreign nationals. While the Knighthood conferred on UK nationals gives them the title of Sir or Dame, non-UK nationals conferred with the Honour, add KBE (or DBE for women) after their name instead of using titles such as Sir or Dame. Ratan Tata (2009), Ravi Shankar (2001), and Jamshed Irani (1997) are among the previous Honorary KBE recipients.