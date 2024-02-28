Sensex (    %)
                        
Delhi metro: Yellow Line service delayed after passenger found on track

Delhi Metro's Yellow Line connects the Millenium City Center-Gurugram with Samaypur Badli. It (Line 2) is a metro rail line of the Delhi Metro, a rapid transit system in Delhi, India

Photo: Wikipedia

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2024 | 5:43 PM IST

Services were postponed on the busy Yellow Line of the Delhi Metro today due to a "passenger on track," the transporter stated. The Yellow Line associates Millenium City Center-Gurugram and Samaypur Badli in Delhi. 
An authority stated, "A passenger was found on track, due to which services have been delayed". It is anticipated to add more details to it. A passenger travelling on the line said that the metro he was going in around noon waited for more than 15 minutes at Guru Dronacharya Metro Station.
Delhi metro: Yellow Line overview

The Yellow Line (Line 2) is a metro rail line of the Delhi Metro, a rapid transit system in Delhi, India. It comprises 37 stations from Samaypur Badli in Delhi to Millennium City Centre in the adjoining city of Gurgaon in Haryana. 
It is the third longest metro line on the Delhi Metro. Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh inaugurated this 4 km stretch on 19 December 2004.

First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 5:43 PM IST

