Business Standard

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 | 10:05 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / India ranks 96 out of 180 countries in Corruption Perceptions Index 2024

India ranks 96 out of 180 countries in Corruption Perceptions Index 2024

The index, which ranks 180 countries by their perceived levels of public sector corruption uses a scale of zero to 100, where "zero" is highly corrupt and "100" is very clean

Corruption

Among India's neighbours, Pakistan (135) and Sri Lanka (121) grappled with their respective low rankings, while Bangladesh's ranking stood further down at 149. China ranked 76. | Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 10:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India ranked 96 out of 180 countries in the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) for 2024 as its overall score dropped a point to 38, according to a Transparency International report released on Tuesday.

The index, which ranks 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption according to experts and business people, uses a scale of zero to 100, where "zero" is highly corrupt and "100" is very clean.

In 2024, India's overall score was 38 while it was 39 in 2023 and 40 in 2022. India's rank in 2023 was 93.

Among India's neighbours, Pakistan (135) and Sri Lanka (121) grappled with their respective low rankings, while Bangladesh's ranking stood further down at 149. China ranked 76.

 

Denmark topped the list of being the least-corrupt nation, followed by Finland and Singapore.

Also Read

apple, apple logo

Apple partners with Alibaba to bring AI features for iPhones in China

Corbin Bosch

Klaasen, Maharaj, De Zorzi, Bosch join South Africa squad in Pakistan

Vedanta

LIVE news: Vedanta's Committee of Directors approves raising up to Rs 3,000 cr via NCDs

Cricket, Bat, Ball, Bat Ball

Rahane century, Dias five-wicket burst put Mumbai in Ranji Trophy semis

Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB

PCB inaugurates renovated National Stadium for Champions Trophy 2025

The 2024 CPI showed that corruption is a dangerous problem in every part of the world, but a change for the better is happening in many countries.

Research has also revealed that corruption is a major threat to climate action. It hinders progress in reducing emissions and adapting to the unavoidable effects of global heating.

While 32 countries have significantly reduced their corruption levels since 2012, there is still a huge amount of work to be done as 148 countries have stayed stagnant or gotten worse during the same period.

The global average of 43 has also stood still for years, while more than two-thirds of countries have scored below 50. Billions of people live in countries where corruption destroys lives and undermines human rights.

"Huge numbers of people around the world suffer severe consequences of global heating, as funds intended to help countries cut greenhouse gas emissions and protect vulnerable populations are stolen or misused. At the same time, corruption in the form of undue influence obstructs policies aimed at addressing the climate crisis and leads to environmental damage," the report said.

Protecting climate mitigation and adaptation efforts from corruption will make these life-saving activities more effective and, in turn, benefit people in need, it added.

Many countries with high CPI scores have the resources and power to drive corruption-resistant climate action around the world but instead, they often serve the interests of fossil-fuel companies, the report said.

"Some of these countries are also home to financial hubs that attract illicit funds stemming from corruption, environmental destruction and other crime. While the CPI does not measure this, dirty money poses a major corruption problem with harmful effects that reach far beyond these countries' borders," it said.

Corruption is an evolving global threat that does far more than undermine development --? it is a key cause of declining democracy, instability and human rights violations. The international community and every country must make tackling corruption a top and long-term priority, the report said.

"This is crucial to pushing back against authoritarianism and securing a peaceful, free and sustainable world. The dangerous trends revealed in this year's Corruption Perceptions Index highlight the need to follow through with concrete action now to address global corruption," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

Before GIS, MP releases key policies including industrial and export policy

climate finance, green bonds, climate change, global finance, global fundung, funding

India concerned over unmet climate finance pledges by developed countries

EVM, Election, Maharashtra Election

SC asks Election Commission response on pleas for EVM verification

Nirmala Sitharaman budget speech

Budget Session highlights: Govt using 99% borrowings for capex, which is 4.3% of GDP, says FM

Exam

JEE-Main results: 14 candidates score perfect 100, maximum from Rajasthan

Topics : global corruption index corruption in business Corruption in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 10:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayJEE Main 2025 Toppers List OutGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEMarket Crash TodayHoliday TomorrowJasprit Bumrah Fitness Live UpdatesBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon