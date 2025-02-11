Business Standard

Klaasen, Maharaj, De Zorzi, Bosch join South Africa squad in Pakistan

South Africa were bolstered by the arrival of key players Heinrich Klassen, Keshav Maharaj, Corbin Bosch and Tony de Zorzi ahead of the crucial tri-series match against Pakistan here on Wednesday.

They were playing in the recently concluded SA20, and SA can look forward to approaching this game with more confidence after going down against New Zealand in the previous match.

All four players are also part of SA's Champions Trophy squad.

South Africa played with a depleted squad against the Kiwis handing ODI debuts to four players but Matthew Breetzke smashed a record breaking 150, the highest score by a debut opener in 50-overs cricket.

 

South Africa lost the match despite posting a 300-plus total and will be hoping that some of the senior players will be able to put up a better show against the hosts.

Pakistan also have a do-or-die game like their opponents as both have lost to New Zealand.

A victory on Wednesday will ensure the winner a place in the final of the tri-series against the Kiwis here on February 14.

Pakistan have also suffered a setback with fast bowler Haris Rauf being ruled out with a muscle injury while bowling against New Zealand.

The selectors have decided to rest him, giving him time to be ready for the Champions Trophy.

Klassen said conditions in Pakistan were pretty different to other countries and it was good they had a chance to play in the tri-series.

It is also a very good opportunity for us to get back at Pakistan for the recent ODI series loss at home, he said.

Pakistan don't have a second specialist spinner in their squad, and hence they are likely to include all-rounder Faheem Ashraf or go with fast bowler, Muhammad Hasnain.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

