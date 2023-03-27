India records 1,805 Covid infections, active cases above 10k after 134 days

India has logged 1,805 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases have surpassed the 10,000-mark after 134 days, according to Union health ministry data updated on Monday.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 3.19 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 1.39 per cent.

The active cases have increased to 10,300, the data updated at 8 am stated. On Sunday, the health ministry had put the count of active cases at 9,433.

The death toll has increased to 530,837 with six deaths, one each reported by Chandigarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh in a span of 24 hours, and two reconciled by Kerala.

The total tally of Covid cases is 4.47 crore (44,705,952), the data stated.

The active cases now comprise 0.02 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate has been recorded at 98.79 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

Also Read Data story: India logs 4,272 new Covid cases; active tally at 40,750 796 fresh Covid infections in India, active cases cross 5K after 109 days India records 625 fresh Covid-19 infections, 0 death in last 24 hours India records 918 new Covid-19 infections, 4 deaths; active cases at 6,350 India records 1,326 new Covid-19 cases, active tally declines to 17,912 Trinamool likely to join Opposition meet for joint strategy in Parliament Ten minors among 12 held for 'pro-Amritpal' posters in UP district Amid rising Covid cases, Delhi govt hospitals conduct mock drills Atiq Ahmed's convoy halts briefly in MP's Shivpuri on way to Prayagraj Manish Tewari moves adjournment notice against Rahul's disqualification

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 44,164,815, the data stated. The case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.65 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide Covid vaccination drive.