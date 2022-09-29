JUST IN
Business Standard

Data story: India logs 4,272 new Covid cases; active tally at 40,750

India has added 30,318 cases in the past 7 days

Business Standard  |  New Delhi 

Covid test
Photo: Bloomberg

India on September 29 reported a decrease of 229 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 40,750. The country is thirty-eighth among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On September 29, it added 4,272 cases to take its total caseload to 44,583,360. And, with 27 new fatalities, including 16 more reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 death toll reached 528,611, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 2,163,248 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on September 28, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 2,181,794,748. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 44,013,999 — or 98.72 per cent of the total caseload — with 4,474 new cured cases being reported on September 28.
  • India has added 30,318 cases in the past 7 days.
  • India has so far administered 2,181,794,748 vaccine doses.
  • The count of active cases across India on September 29 saw a decrease of 229, compared with 1,379 on September 28.
  • With 4,474 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.72%, while the fatality rate is at 1.19%.
  • India’s new daily closed cases stand at 4,502 — 27 deaths and 4,474 recoveries.
  • India on September 28 conducted 316,916 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 899,733,769.
  • The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (8120501), Kerala (6802891), Karnataka (4064346), Tamil Nadu (3582051), and Andhra Pradesh (2338246).
  • The five states with the most active cases are Kerala (12195), Tamil Nadu (5498), Maharashtra (3429), West Bengal (3170), and Karnataka (2744).
  • The five states with the highest fatalities are Maharashtra (148336), Kerala (71118), Karnataka (40282), Tamil Nadu (38046), and Delhi (26501).

First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 09:20 IST

