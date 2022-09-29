Data story: India logs 4,272 new Covid cases; active tally at 40,750

-
ALSO READ
Statsguru: Six charts show daily Covid cases, testing down in India
Asia Cup India vs Pakistan Highlights: All-round Pandya wins it for India
What is the road ahead for India as fresh Covid-19 cases dip below 1,000
What can India do to address its perennial power shortage?
How are power outages affecting small industries in India?
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 09:20 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU