India records 628 fresh Covid cases in a day, active caseload at 4,054

The total fatalities were recorded at 5,33,334 (5.33 lakh) with one new death reported from Kerala in the previous 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed

A healthcare worker collects the nasal swab sample of a woman for COVID-19 testing amid a surge in Coronavirus cases across the globe, at Coronation Hospital, in Dehradun.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2023 | 12:02 PM IST

India recorded a single-day rise of 628 new COVID-19 cases while the active caseload jumped to 4,054, according to Union Health Ministry data.
The total fatalities were recorded at 5,33,334 (5.33 lakh) with one new death reported from Kerala in the previous 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.
The country's Covid case tally is currently at 4,50,09,248 (4.50 crore).
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has risen to 4,44,71,860 (4.44 crore) while the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.
The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.
According to the ministry website, 220.67 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered.

First Published: Dec 25 2023 | 12:02 PM IST

