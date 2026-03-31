India records 65 internet shutdowns in 2025, among top globally: Report

India remained among the top nations globally in enforcing the most internet shutdowns, with 65 such connectivity blackouts in 2025, according to a report by Access Now and the #KeepItOn coalition.

Overall, at least 313 internet shutdowns were reported across 52 countries. In 2024, there were a total of 304 instances of the internet being shut down due to a host of factors, including conflict management, protests and political instability, information control, and the control of communal violence.

In countries such as Belarus, Cameroon, Guinea, Myanmar, Pakistan, Tanzania, Uganda, and Venezuela, authorities shut down the internet 12 times in 2025 during elections.

Among social media intermediaries, Facebook was shut down a total of 31 times across 18 countries in 2025, while WhatsApp was shut down 27 times across 13 countries. Peer-to-peer messaging platform Telegram was shut down 23 times in 16 countries, while Instagram was shut down 20 times in 11 countries during the last calendar year.