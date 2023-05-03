close

India's image as vibrant democracy shouldn't be tarnished by anyone: VP

India is the world's most vibrant democracy and its image cannot be allowed to be tainted or tarnished by anyone, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said

Press Trust of India Dibrugarh
Jagdeep Dhankhar

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Speaker Jagdeep Dhankhar

1 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 1:12 PM IST
India is the world's most vibrant democracy and its image cannot be allowed to be tainted or tarnished by anyone, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Wednesday.

Some people are trying to tarnish India's democratic image outside the country by spreading a false narrative that people do not enjoy their rights in the country, the Vice President said while addressing the 21st convocation of the Dibrugarh University here.

''When all is going well, why should some decry our democracy, talk outside as well as inside the country that we do not have democratic values. I dare say with confidence and without fear of contradictions, India is the most vibrant functional democracy on the planet on this date'', he said without taking any names.

He appealed to students, youth, intelligentsia and media to act as ''ambassadors of the country. Believe in nationalism and run down this narrative''.

This is a narrative with no factual basis and ''we cannot support those who inside and outside the country, tarnish and taint our growth trajectory and democratic values''.

The Vice President also said that the Parliament is a "place for dialogue, discussion and debate" and not a place for disruption and disturbances.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Vice President

First Published: May 03 2023 | 2:23 PM IST

