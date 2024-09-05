'India's solar energy capacity jumped 33-fold in a decade': PM Modi





Whether in India or the world, the mantra to increase solar adoption is awareness, availability, and affordability.



Festival to realise sun's impact

Modi said that the solar festival is being celebrated to unite the world in realising the sun’s impact and building a better planet. He noted that one of the mantras from the Vedas, is about the sun, and even today, millions of Indians chant it daily.

India will support every effort to create an inclusive, clean, and green planet, he emphasised. PM Modi also gave a 3 ‘A’ mantra to boost solar adoption globally: awareness, availability, and affordability.

Key events at two-day solar festival

Over the two-day event, industry experts will lead key sessions on achieving climate goals. Additionally, the International Solar Alliance (ISA) member countries will showcase their work at exhibition booths at Bharat Mandapam. The event will also feature performances by renowned artists, including legendary singer AR Rahman.

The ISA, which was established during the 21st Conference of Parties (COP21) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Paris in 2015, seeks to promote the adoption of solar energy among its member nations.

“It began as a small sapling in 2015, today it is growing into a giant tree," Modi said at the festival.

The ISA has reached 100 member countries, with 19 more in the process of ratifying the framework agreement for full membership. This growth supports the vision of ‘One World, One Sun, One Grid'.