Tension eases in Telangana town after protest over rape sparks tension

Special teams were formed and investigations were on to nab offenders involved in incidents of arson

Representative Image: Some agitated youth had burnt shops and commercial establishments and also pelted stones on place of worship. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 11:20 AM IST

The situation in Jainoor town in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district remained peaceful on Thursday a day after a protest by tribal organisations against an autorickshaw driver's alleged attempt to rape and murder a tribal woman sparked communal tension prompting authorities to impose a curfew.
The situation is peaceful and under control, a senior police official told PTI.
Additional forces were deployed along with Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel in the town, who conducted a flag march today, he said.
Prohibitory orders under Section 163 BNSS, imposed in Jainoor mandal, will continue, he said, adding that depending on the situation a decision on lifting or extending prohibitory orders will be taken.
The official further said prohibitory orders were also enforced in four mandals of neighbouring Adilabad district today after some organisations gave a call for rallies to protest against the incident.
Senior police officials were supervising the law and order situation.

Special teams were formed and investigations were on to nab offenders involved in incidents of arson and violence, he said.
According to police, a bandh call was given by tribal organisations in Jainoor town on Wednesday to protest the alleged sexual assault and attempt to murder of a 45-year-old tribal woman by a man from another community, on August 31.
Some agitated youth had burnt shops and commercial establishments and also pelted stones on place of worship.
After the protesters started attacking properties of another community, there was retaliation leading to arson, stone pelting, damage of properties, officials said.
Based on statement of the woman, who is undergoing treatment at a state-run hospital here, the accused was arrested, and he was booked on charges of sexual assault, attempt to murder and under relevant sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
Further investigation is on.

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 11:20 AM IST

